«jan 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

30.03.2019, 15:00
Holstebro keep their hopes alive; Porto finish with maximum points
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP C REVIEW: 15 goals from Magnus Bramming played a big part as TTH Holstebro kept their quarter-final dreams, while FC Porto Sofarma finished the group phase with maximum points.

»EC Channel »2018-19 Men's EHF Cup
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»Match Results
»FC Porto Sofarma
»HC Dobrogea Sud Constanta
»Liberbank Cuenca
»TTH Holstebro
»
 

Holstebro keep their hopes alive; Porto finish with maximum points

TTH Holstebro knew before Saturday's match that to progress in the EHF Cup they needed to beat Liberbank Cuenca and rely on Fraikin BM. Granollers defeating fellow Danish side GOG in Group D. For their part, Holstebro delivered a wide-margin win by 12 goals. A 7:0 run at the end of the first half laid the platform for the comfortable win.

Elsewhere, in a match without any significance in terms of qualification for the EHF Cup Quarter-final race, FC Porto Sofarma took their sixth win out of six, defeating HC Dobrogea Sud Constanta by three goals on Saturday evening

  • Holstebro keep their hopes alive with a 12-goal win; their biggest win in the group phase
  • With 15 goals, Magnus Bramming extended his lead as top scorer in the EHF Cup
  • Porto joined THW Kiel as the only teams to go through the group phase with maximum points.
  • Holstebro’s win ended Constanta’s EHF Cup campaign prior to the Romanian side’s last match

GROUP C
TTH Holstebro (DEN) vs Liberbank Cuenca (ESP) 34:22 (19:12)

With a big win in the Gråkjær Arena against Liberbank Cuenca, Holstebro did what they could to keep their EHF Cup Quarter-final hopes alive. Now all they can do is await the result from the Group D match between Granollers and GOG on Sunday evening. A GOG defeat will send Holstebro to the quarter-final, while GOG will book the ticket if they can avoid a defeat in Spain.

In the early stages, Holstebro had several two-goal leads and a single three-goal lead, when they led 6:3 after 12 minutes, but Cuenca kept coming back.

As Cuenca did not score for the last seven minutes of the first half, Holstebro went from 12:12 to a 19:12 half time lead courtesy of a flurry of succesful fast breaks. It was this run which clearly decided the outcome of the match in Holstebro's favour.

Through a successful 5-1 defence, a fine performance from Simon Gade in goal and efficient fast breaks, the home team kept increasing their lead in the second half until they were 12 goals ahead.

With no fewer than 15 goals, left wing Magnus Bramming made an important contribution to keeping his team’s quarter-final dreams alive.

"We played awful for the first 20 minutes, but luckily we pulled a stronger performance out in the remaining minutes of the game. It was a good win for us, and now we must see if it is enough to qualify for the EHF Cup Quarter-final,” said Magnus Bramming.

FC Porto Sofarma (POR) vs HC Dobrogea Sud Constanta (ROU) 30:27 (16:13)

As Porto were already assured of winning and Group C and Constanta could no longer reach the quarter-final stage, neither team had much at stake in their final match of the group phase. Still, Porto had the opportunity to finish with maximum points with a victory, and they duly did so.

After an unsuccessful try at using an extra attacking player at the start of the match, Porto started to live up to their status as favourites when they went reverted to attacking six against six. Porto were four goals up at 12:8 and 13:9, but they were unable to shake off their opponents by half time.

Although Porto’s lead was three goals at half time, Constanta levelled at 17:17 four minutes into the second half. The visitors managed to remain a danger and again levelled at 22:22, but Porto decided the match (30:27) in their favour in the last quarter of an hour.
 


TEXT: Peter Bruun / jw
 
Share
CONTACT FORM