«jan 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

30.03.2019, 18:00
Kielce cruise past Zaporozhye to reach quarter-final
«Go back »Print Version


LAST 16 REVIEW: Following a draw in the first leg in Zaporozhye, Kielce won by five goals at home in the second leg against the Ukrainian champions and march on to the quarter-final

»EHF CL Channel »2018-19 Men's CL
»Last 16
»Match Results
»HC Motor Zaporozhye
»PGE Vive Kielce
»
 

Kielce cruise past Zaporozhye to reach quarter-final

Last week in Zaporozhye, HC Motor Zaporozhye gave a PGE Vive Kielce a tough fight, with the match ending in a 33:33 draw. But on home court in the second leg, the Polish champions were stronger – and a 34:29 win secured them a VELUX EHF Champions League Quarter-final berth.

  • Kielce will meet Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-final
  • Motor Zaporozhye had reached the Last 16 for the third time but are yet to go further
  • Uladzislau Kulesh and Alex Dujshebaev were Kielce’s top scorers with six goals each
  • Artem Kozakevych scored seven goals for Motor Zaporozhye

LAST 16, SECOND LEG
PGE Vive Kielce (POL) vs HC Motor Zaporozhye (UKR) 34:29 (17:12)
PGE Vive Kielce won 67:62 on aggregate

The 2015/16 VELUX EHF Champions League winners from Kielce started the match strongly. Two back court goals from Uladzislau Kulesh set the tone, and the home side went on to lead 5:2 after eight minutes and increased their lead to 10:6 midway through the first half.

Zaporozhye’s coach Mykola Stepanets opted to play with an extra attacking player which bore fruit as the visitors slashed the gap to 13:12 in the 26th minute. However, Kielce’s 4:0 run helped them to build a comfortable five-goal advantage at the break. Notably, goalkeeper Vladimir Cupara had an impact, scoring from his own half into an empty net.


Artem Kozakevych, the first leg’s top scorer with nine goals, spent the first half in Kielce on the bench. But early in the second half, he scored four goals in five minutes, helping Zaporozhye to reduce the gap to 19:17.

However, that only made the hosts respond, and they increased the pressure to take a six-goal lead (26:20) in the 43rd minute. Yet Motor did not give up, and a string of fine saves by Victor Kireev kept them in the game.

At 29:26 six minutes from time, the Ukrainian side still hoped to turn the game around. However, Kielce had a strong finish and ultimately clinched a quarter-final ticket with a 34:29 win.


TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev / jw
 
Share
CONTACT FORM