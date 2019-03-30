«jan 2019»
30.03.2019, 19:40
Veszprém stop Sporting’s historic season
LAST 16 REVIEW: Veszprém sealed a place in the VELUX EHF Champions League Quarter-finals and ended Sporting CP's historic season in the process.

In the first leg of their VELUX EHF Champions League Quarter-final tie in Lisbon, Veszprém needed 53 minutes to lead for the first time in the game – and they eventually won 30:28. However, on home court, Veszprém did not give the Portuguese club any chance and advanced to the next stage, courtesy of an excellent team performance, winning the second leg 35:29.

  • 12 players from Veszprém scored, with Manuel Strlek top scoring with seven goals
  • Three players from Sporting scored six goals
  • Veszprém secure a quarter-final berth after being eliminated at this stage last season

Last 16, second leg
Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Sporting CP (POR) 35:29 (17:14)
Telekom Veszprém HC won 65:57 on aggregate

Both teams’ goalkeepers began the match with great saves in Veszprém’s arena, which again had a great atmosphere.

After 15 minutes, the Hungarian team assumed control of the match and after three quick fast break goals, the away club’s coach had to call a timeout, with Veszprém leading 7:4.

Nine players from Veszprém scored in the first half, helping them to build up a three-goal lead at the end of the first half. After 30 minutes, David Davis’ squad had a superb 74% shot efficiency, while Sporting’s sat at a vastly inferior 54%.

Although the break helped Sporting to regroup, with the Portuguese side reducing Veszprém’s lead to one goal on two occasions in the first 10 minutes of the second half, the Hungarian record champions responded to the challenge.

As the distance only grew between the sides, with Veszprém extending their lead to 28:22 in the 49th minute, it was known long before the end of the match that Sporting’s dreams were over and that the hosts will advance.

László Nagy and his teammates will meet the winner of the tie between Meshkov Brest and SG Flensburg Handewitt.
 


TEXT: Béla Müller / jw
 
