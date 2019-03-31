«jan 2019»
31.03.2019, 17:10
Tatabánya secure first place with win over Rabotnik
GROUP B REVIEW: Already guaranteed of a quarter-final berth, the Hungarian side wrapped up their Men’s EHF Cup Group Phase campaign with a come-from-behind victory

» »2018-19 Men's EHF Cup
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»Grundfos Tatabanya KC
»HC Eurofarm Rabotnik
»
 

Tatabánya secure first place with win over Rabotnik

Despite being out of the quarter-final race, HC Eurofarm Rabotnik did not hold back in their away game against group leaders Grundfos Tatabánya KC, which ultimately claimed a 30:27 victory to finish top of Men’s EHF Cup Group B.

Dressed in white shirts, the ‘Miners’ had to play with bigger intensity and had to be more focused in the second half to come back from a one-goal deficit at half-time.

  • Tatabánya finish in first place, two points clear of TSV Hannover-Burgdorf

  • Rabotnik’s Vladislav Ostroushko ended the match with 9 goals

  • Six different players scored three or more goals for Tatabánya

GROUP B

Grundfos Tatabanya KC (HUN) vs HC Eurofarm Rabotnik (MKD) 30:27 (12:13)

The home side started the last game in the group phase with many mistakes in the first half. But after the pause, Tatabánya’s defence became tougher while in attack Adrian Sipos and Demis Cosmin Grigoras stepped up.

Stevce Alusevski’s squad forced the opponent to fight until the last seconds as the difference between the sides was never bigger than five goals. However, Rabotnik could not come closer than two goals in the last 10 minutes.

Having won the group, Tatabánya will be included in Pot 1 and will be handed one of the runner-up teams from Pot 2 at the quarter-final draw in Vienna on Tuesday.

Rabotnik experienced the atmosphere and speed of European Cup games as this season was their first on European level, only after eight years the club was founded.


TEXT: Béla Müller / ew
 
