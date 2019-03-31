«jan 2019»
31.03.2019, 19:40
Stout Szeged soar past Plock
«Go back »Print Version


LAST 16 REVIEW: Plock never stood a chance to mount a comeback from their defeat last week against a plucky Szeged side, which got another comfortable win, 23:16

» »2018-19 Men's CL
»Last 16
»Match Results
»MOL-Pick Szeged
»Orlen Wisla Plock
»
 

Stout Szeged soar past Plock

For the third time in five years, MOL-Pick Szeged are through to the quarter-finals of the VELUX EHF Champions League, after disposing of Wisla Plock (23:16) in the second leg of their Last 16 tie, taking a 45:36 aggregate win.

Szeged took notice after Plock shocked Bjerringbro-Silkeborg on their home court in the second leg of the Group C/D Play-off and kept the Polish side in check, as Plock tied their best ever performance in the European premium competition.

The Hungarian side will next face Vardar for their maiden VELUX EHF FINAL 4 berth.

  • Szeged are still unbeaten this season on home court, stretching their streak to 10 matches

  • Bence Banhidi, Szeged’s Hungarian line player, scored seven times

  • Plock’s 16 goals were their lowest score in any match this season

LAST 16, SECOND LEG

MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN) vs SPR Wisla Plock (POL) 23:16 (13:8)

With six different scorers in the first 20 minutes, the Hungarian side took early control, yet the game proved to be again a scrappy affair, with the hosts taking a 7:5 lead.

As Plock’s attack was limited to only 43 per cent efficiency, Szeged continued to extend their lead, taking a commanding 13:8 lead. Plock had their work cut out, having to overcome a seven-goal gap to progress.



There was little chance for that to happen, as Plock’s attacking proficiency never sparked up, with line player Bence Banhidi leading the line for Szeged, who extended their lead to 19:12.

As Szeged continued to pummel Plock with a stout defensive performance, the Polish side was being limited to a season-low 16 goals.

Therefore, it was little to no surprise that Szeged had another impressive win, 23:16, which puts them in the hunt for a VELUX EHF FINAL 4 berth.


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / ew
 
