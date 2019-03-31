«jan 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

31.03.2019, 20:50
Flensburg easily secure last quarter-final spot
«Go back »Print Version


LAST 16 REVIEW: The 2014 VELUX EHF Champions League winners extend their winning series against Brest and eliminate the Belorussian side for the fourth straight time in that stage

» »2018-19 Men's CL
»Last 16
»Match Results
»HC Meshkov Brest
»SG Flensburg-Handewitt
»
 

Flensburg easily secure last quarter-final spot

SG Flensburg-Handewitt did not only have a party for their 200th match in the EHF Champions League, but also celebrated their quarter-final berth by beating HC Meshkov Brest again, this time 30:20.

In April, the German side will face Telekom Veszprém HC and their former player Kentin Mahe for the ticket to the final destination, the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in Cologne.

  • Flensburg are in the quarter-finals for the 12th time in club history

  • Brest failed for the fourth straight time in the Last 16 and still wait for their first ever Last 16 victory

  • Best scorers were Hampus Wanne with seven for Flensburg and Darko Djukic with six for Brest

LAST 16, SECOND LEG:

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs HC Meshkov Brest (BLR) 30:20 (14:8)

Brest kept the match more or less open until 7:6, but then the Scandinavian trio of Hampus Wanne, Jim Gottfridsson (both from Sweden) and Rasmus Lauge Schmid (from Denmark) took control.

Flensburg easily forged ahead goal by goal and had all but secured the victory at halftime, leading 14:8. Added to their 30:28 away win from the first leg, the overall margin was eight goals, leaving Meshkov with a virtually impossible mission for the final 30 minutes.



In the second half, Flensburg decelerated a bit without losing full control of the match. And they could rely on their strong goalkeeper, Benjamin Buric, who saved many shots in one-against-one situations and from the wing. The biggest gap was 11 goals.

Like in 2017, Brest lost both Last 16 matches against Flensburg. SG proceeded to their sixth quarter-final in the last seven years. After the elimination of Rhein-Neckar by Nantes on Saturday, the 2014 VELUX EHF Champions League winners are the last German team in this competition.


TEXT: Björn Pazen / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM