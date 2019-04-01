«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

01.04.2019, 12:30
Vardar eye fifth SEHA League title
«Go back »Print Version


PREVIEW: After making it into the VELUX EHF Champions League Quarter-finals, Vardar are eager for more success in the South-East European regional league this week
»2018-19 Men's News
»
 

Vardar eye fifth SEHA League title

One Spanish coach and one Croatian team will make it to the final of the SEHA-Gazprom League 2018/19 this week.

The four best teams are meeting at the finals tournament in Brest, with the semi-finals HC PPD Zagreb vs RK Nexe and HC Vardar vs HC Meshkov Brest to be played on Tuesday (2 April), followed by the third-place match (17:30 hrs) and the final (20:00 hrs) on Wednesday. Brest is hosting the finals tournament for the second time, after 2017. All matches will be streamed live on ehfTV.com.

All four participants have also played in the VELUX EHF Champions League or the EHF Cup this season, but only Vardar are still in the competition.

Vardar eliminated Zagreb in the Last 16 last week and will next play MOL-Pick Szeged for a place at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 on 1/2 June. Brest also went out in the Last 16 - against SG Flensburg-Handewitt - and Nexe failed to advance to the quarter-finals from the EHF Cup Group Phase.

SEHA-GAZPROM LEAGUE 2018/19, SEMI-FINALS:

HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) vs RK Nexe (CRO)
Tuesday 2 April, 17:30 CET, live on ehfTV.com

For only the second time a SEGA League Semi-final will feature two teams from the same country. Six years ago Vardar beat Metalurg 22:21, this time Zagreb face Nexe.

Both teams are in their eighth season, and Zagreb - including their captain Zlatko Horvat - have been part of all final tournaments so far. However, Zagreb ended up winning the trophy only once - in 2013. Last year they reached the final but lost to Vardar.

Nexe, which finished the regular SEHA League in third position, are having their debut at the finals tournament.

HC Vardar (MKD) vs HC Meshkov Brest (BLR)
Tuesday 2 April, 20:00 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com

For the second straight year Vardar and Brest meet in a SEHA League Semi-final. It is the fifth duel overall in the competition between the record four-time champions (2012, 2014, 2017 and 2018) and the hosts.

While Vardar hope to make it to their seventh final in eight years, Meshkov were finalists twice but have yet to lift to trophy.

It will be the first time in the SEHA League that two Spanish coaches meet each other in a semi-final: Brest’s Manolo Cadenas, who took over from Sergej Bebeshko in the summer of 2018, and Vardar’s Roberto Parrondo, successor to Raul Gonzalez. So for the fourth straight season a Spanish coach will make it to the final.

Just like in 2016/17 and 2017/18, Vardar finished the regular season on top - this time with 42 points, three ahead of Zagreb, Nexe and Brest, which all finished on 39. Remarkably, Vardar did not earn a single point against Brest in the regular season.


TEXT: Björn Pazen / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM