NEWS REPORT: 20 out of 50 nominees for the vote of this season's best Women's EHF Champions League players have now been revealed More information on » 2018-19 Women's News

Women FCH adds second set of names for the All-star Team After the head coaches of the Women’s EHF Champions League 2018/19 had their say on the All-star Team nominations last week, now it is the turn for the Women Forum Club Handball (WFCH).



For the sixth time the European Handball Federation will run the public vote for the selection of the most popular players of the season. This time the nomination process has been opened up to more stakeholders.



WFCH provided the second set of nominees – one name for each of the playing positions plus the best defender, the best young player born in 1996 or later, and a fellow coach they value the most for his work in the current campaign.



Women Forum Club Handball nominations for Women's EHF Champions League 2018/19 All-star Team:



Goalkeeper: Amandine Leynaud (Györi Audi ETO KC)

Left wing: Majda Mehmedovic (CSM Bucuresti)

Left back: Djurdjina Jaukovic (Buducnost)

Centre back: Grace Zaadi (Metz Handball)

Line player: Kseniya Makeeva (Rostov-Don)

Right back: Ana Gros (Brest Bretagne Handball)

Right wing: Laura Flippes (Metz Handball)

Defender: Xenia Smits (Metz Handball)

Young player: Henny Ella Reistad (Vipers Kristiansand)

Coach: Gábor Elek (FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria)



The nominations from the head coaches were published last week. Three more sets of nominees will be revealed in the upcoming days before the popular fan vote will get underway.



Women Forum Club Handball represents interests of almost 60 European top clubs, competing in the various European Cup competitions.



The relationship between EHF and Women FCH is regulated by a ‘Memorandum of Understanding’. European women top clubs are represented via Forum Club Handball in various bodies of EHF/EHFM.



EHF and FCH are working together in strategic partnership in order to improve European Club Handball.

