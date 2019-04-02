Defending champions Berlin in all-German quarter-final

Reigning champions Füchse Berlin’s EHF Cup defence will remain in Germany for the rest of the campaign, as they were drawn against Bundesliga rivals TSV Hannover-Burgdorf in Tuesday’s quarter-final draw.

The event at the EHF Office in Vienna saw last year’s beaten finalists Saint-Raphael Var Handball paired with FC Porto Sofarna, who recorded a perfect six wins from six matches in the group phase.

TTH Holstbro reached the very first EHF Cup Finals back in 2013 and now they know that Hungarian side Grundfos Tatabanya KC stand between them and a return to the final weekend.

One new finalist is guaranteed to take part in the Aquinet EHF Cup Finals, as hosts THW Kiel have qualified directly for the event on 17/18 May at Kiel’s Sparkassen Arena.

The quarter-final ties will take place on the weekends of 20/21 and 27/28 April 2019.

