PREVIEW: In a nutshell, we present you the most important facts for the Women's EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers Draw on 4 April 2019 in Copenhagen

All you need to know about the Women's EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers Draw

The Women's EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers Draw takes place on 4 April 2019 in Copenhagen. Listed one by one, here are all the facts you need to know about it.

Time & location?

The draw starts at 18:00 hrs. It takes place at the Scandic Copenhagen Hotel in Copenhagen.

Where can I watch it?

The draw will be streamed live on EHF EURO YouTube channel and the EHF EURO Facebook page.

How many teams participate in the qualification?

There are 28 teams participating which will be drawn to seven groups of four teams each.

What do the pots look like?

Pot 1: France, Netherlands, Russia, Sweden, Romania, Montenegro, Germany

Pot 2: Serbia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Spain, Slovenia, Poland, Croatia

Pot 3: Austria, Belarus, Slovakia, Turkey, FYR Macedonia, Ukraine, Italy

Pot 4: Switzerland, Iceland, Portugal, Lithuania, Faroe Islands, Kosovo, Winner Qualifiers Phase 1

What about these winners from Qualification Phase 1? Who are they?

The first qualification phase will be played from 31 May to 2 June 2019. Israel, Finland, Greece and Luxembourg have to play a tournament. Only the winner group advances to the second, the main qualification phase.

When is the second qualification phase played?

Round 1: 25/26 September 2019

Round 2: 28/29 September 2019

Round 3: 25/26 March 2020

Round 4: 27/28 March 2020

Round 5: 27/28 May 2020

Round 6: 31 May 2020 (according to the applicable regulations, all matches will throw off at 16:00 hrs Vienna time)

And who qualifies eventually?

The top two teams of each of the seven groups will qualify for the final tournament.

That makes 14 teams that qualify. What are the teams no. 15 and 16?

Norway and Denmark as organisers of the Women's EHF EURO 2020 are already qualified for the 16-nation tournament.

When and where is the Women's EHF EURO 2020 being played?

The Women's EHF EURO 2020 is played from 4 to 20 December. The host cities are Trondheim, Stavanger and Oslo in Norway as well as Herning in Denmark. Norway's capital, Oslo, will host the final weekend.

TEXT: