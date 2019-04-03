NEWS: 28 teams will take the courts at the ebt Finals 2019 in Baia Mare, Romania, from 6 to 9 June

EHF releases group distribution for ebt Finals 2019

The European Handball Federation has confirmed the 28 teams participating at the European Beach Handball Tour Finals 2019 which will take place from 6 to 9 June in Baia Mare, Romania.

14 teams each in the men’s and the women’s event, divided into two groups of seven, will take the courts including last year’s ebt Finals winners, women’s team Multichem-Szentendrei N.K.E. from Hungary and men’s champions Pinturas Andalucía BM Playa Sevilla from Spain.

Men’s event

Group A Group B Palletways Verallia Azuqueca (ESP) Pinturas Andalucía BM Playa Sevilla (ESP) TSHV Camelot (NED) Beach Stars BHC (HUN) V. Gaw (POR) Escola de Formação de Espinho - Os Tigres (POR) BHT Petra Plock (POL) BHC 2areg (SRB) Detono Zagreb (CRO) 12Monkeys Köln BHC (GER) Ekaterinodar (RUS) HEI Beachhandball (DEN) BHV Waterschloss (SUI) Tricolorii (ROU)

Women’s event

Group A Group B Club Balonmano Playa Algeciras (ESP) OVB Beach Girls®DVSC-TVP (HUN) BHT Pyrki Poznan (POL) BHC 2areg (SRB) Westsite Amsterdam (NED) CBMP Ciudad de Málaga (ESP) Detono Zagreb (CRO) CAIPIranhas (GER) SPORT CLUB Senec-Cannabis Energy Drink (SVK) GRD LEÇA - apostaganha.com (POR) Multichem-Szentendrei N.K.E.(defending champions) (HUN) UKS Varsovia Warszawa (POL) Escola de Formação de Espinho - Os Tigres (POR) Beach Girls (ROU)

Following the preliminary round, a knockout phase with quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals will decide the eventual winners.

