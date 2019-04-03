«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

03.04.2019, 10:30
MEN'S EHF Cup hitting new heights
«Go back »Print Version


FEATURE: The EHF Cup has become an attractive competition for fans, thanks to big-name participants and a new, modern look

»EC Channel »2018-19 Men's EHF Cup
»Final Tournament
»THW Kiel
»
 

Men’s EHF Cup hitting new heights

By the time the doors opened at Sparkassen-Arena on the morning of Tuesday, 12 March, hundreds of fans were already waiting to make their way in and secure the best possible tickets for the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals.

Despite waiting outside early in the morning for the ticket release, spirits were high among the crowd of patient fans as their beloved THW Kiel had stormed through Group D and already secured their spot at the home event on 17/18 May.

Three-time EHF Champions League and EHF Cup winners Kiel are favourites among many to claim their first European title since 2012 and their fans do not want to miss it happening in their back yard.

The 10,285 seats at Kiel’s Sparkassen-Arena are expected to be filled, which will be a record high for the competition.

As it approaches its 10th edition, the VELUX EHF FINAL4 has already established itself as an annual international sporting highlight, but it is now clear that the “younger brother” is following suit.

“The EHF Cup is constantly evolving towards the level of the VELUX EHF Champions League. The competition has a storied history, with clubs like Kiel, Barcelona and Rhein-Neckar Löwen taking part en route to the top of European club handball.

“Using the metaphor of two brothers – the younger brother is only much smaller as a child, but as both grow up, they are both big,” EHF President Michael Wiederer told Zita Newerla in an interview for the latest issue of Handball Inside.

As well as being a proven breeding ground for top clubs around Europe, the MEN'S EHF Cup has clearly grabbed the attention of the handball world this season.

16 TV partners broadcast 58 group phase matches to 21 regions, while the relaunched website europeancup.eurohandball.com and dedicated social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter ensured unprecedented exposure throughout the season.

This increased exposure is part of the EHF’s and EHF Marketing's plan to build momentum for the second tier competition before its expansion and rebranding as the European Handball League in 2020.

But for now, all eyes are on the race for the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals and Tuesday’s quarter-final draw threw up some fascinating ties, with defending champions Füchse Berlin set to face Bundesliga rivals TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, 2018 runners-up Saint-Raphael Var taking on FC Porto Sofarna and TTH Holstebro up against Grundfos Tatabanya KC on the weekends of 20/21 and 27/28 April.

Photo credit: EHF/Axel Heimken


TEXT: Zita Newerla / cor
 
Share
CONTACT FORM