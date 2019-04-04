«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

04.04.2019, 13:00
The Score to ignite the atmosphere at the VELUX EHF FINAL4
«Go back »Print Version


MEDIA RELEASE: The VELUX EHF FINAL4 will once again have a breathtaking show as US duo The Score will perform at the 10th edition of the highlight event of the handball season

» »2018-19 Men's CL
»FINAL4
»
 

The Score to ignite the atmosphere at the VELUX EHF FINAL4

American band The Score will take the centre stage in the LANXESS arena in Cologne on 2 June ahead of the final match of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 and again just before the award ceremony.

In the lead-up to the final match, Eddie Anthony and Edan Dover will perform their hit ‘Legend’, which has more than 23 million views on YouTube. The American band will warm up the crowd also before the award ceremony with their energetic song ‘Born For This’.

"We always get so much love from our fans in Germany and throughout the UK. It's going to be so fun to see everyone up close and in person at the EHF FINAL4,” said the dynamic pop-rock duo.

The New York-born and Los Angeles-based duo started in 2015 but has already reached hundreds of millions in cumulative streams within three years’ time with their two EPs ‘Unstoppable’ and ‘Myths & Legends’ and a 2017 full length debut, ‘ATLAS’.

The duo’s music genre juggles between rock, pop, indie and electronic, making their music omnipresent in movies and television as well. Their songs have been placed in campaigns for the NFL play-offs including the Super Bowl, NBA, Jeep and Daytona 500.

Commenting on the announcement, David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing GmbH, said: “The VELUX EHF FINAL4 is proving its status as the benchmark event of European indoor sport again. The weekend in Cologne on 1/2 June offers the full package of the most exciting handball action as well as the very best entertainment. This year, we are celebrating the 10th edition of the event which is something very special for us. Having the popular US band The Score contributing to our celebrations with their upbeat music will elevate the show to a new level.”

Well-known faces in the entertainment team

In addition to the performance of The Score on 2 June, the well-known faces of the entertainment team will make sure all the fans are getting an unforgettable experience.

Anett Sattler and Markus Floth will be the official presenters with Hannah Jackson covering the action behind-the-scenes mainly for social media. The Swedish duo consisting of DJ Peter Vikström and hall announcer Claes Mårtensson will make sure the atmosphere in the LANXESS arena is electrifying.

Jubilee event in LANXESS arena

This year’s event is a celebratory one as the VELUX EHF FINAL4 marks its 10th year in the fantastic LANXESS arena in Cologne, Germany. The first weekend in June (1/2 June) will not only offer thrilling handball matches but also a breathtaking show.

Eight teams are still in contention for the four most wanted places in Cologne. The quarter-final pairings are set with the first leg being played from 24 to 28 April and the second from 1 to 5 May.

  • HBC Nantes vs Barça Lassa
  • PGE Vive Kielce vs Paris Saint-Germain HB
  • SG Flensburg-Handewitt vs Telekom Veszprém KC
  • HC Vardar vs MOL-Pick Szeged

More info at www.ehfCL.com.

About EHF Marketing GmbH

EHF Marketing GmbH is the marketing arm and subsidiary of the European Handball Federation. The company works closely with marketing and media partners, as well as with Europe’s leading clubs to realise the full potential of the sport on the international sports market.  EHF Marketing GmbH is responsible for the marketing and media rights of club competitions including the VELUX EHF Champions League, WOMEN’S EHF Champions League and the MEN’S EHF Cup. Visit ehfCL.com and ehfFINAL4.com for more information.


TEXT: EHF/jb
 
Share
CONTACT FORM