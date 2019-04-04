NEWS: The road to the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 in Norway and Denmark has begun in Copenhagen on Thursday night, with the Qualifiers being drawn in the Danish capital

Women’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers drawn in Copenhagen

The road to the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 in Norway and Denmark has begun in Copenhagen on Thursday night, with the Qualifiers being drawn in the Danish capital

EHF EURO 2018 winners and current world champions, France, have been drawn to group 6 and will face Croatia, Turkey and Iceland. EURO 2018 silver medallists and reigning Olympic champions, Russia, head group 4 and play against Serbia, Slovakia and Switzerland.

28 teams play the Qualifiers. The top two teams from each of the seven groups will qualify for the final tournament. Norway and Denmark as organisers are already qualified for the 16-nation tournament.

Group 1 Group 2 Group 3 Group 4 Group 5 Group 6 Group 7 Netherlands Montenegro Germany Russia France Romania Spain Hungary Slovenia Serbia Czech Republic Croatia Poland Austria Italy Belarus Slovakia North Macedonia Turkey Ukraine Winner Q1 Lithuania Kosovo Switzerland Portugal Iceland Faroe Islands

Playing days

The Qualifiers will be played on the following dates

Round 1: 25/26 September 2019

Round 2: 28/29 September 2019

Round 3: 25/26 March 2020

Round 4: 27/28 March 2020

Round 5: 27/28 May 2020

Round 6: 31 May 2020 (according to the applicable regulations, all matches will throw off at 16:00 hrs Vienna time)

A first qualification phase will be played from 31 May to 2 June 2019. Israel, Finland, Greece and Luxembourg have to play a tournament. Only the winner group advances to the EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers.

About Women’s EHF EURO 2020

The Women's EHF EURO 2020 is played from 4 to 20 December. The host cities are Trondheim, Stavanger and Oslo in Norway as well as Herning in Denmark. Trondheim is a preliminary round venue, Stavanger hosts the main round in Norway. In Herning, a preliminary and a main round will take place. Norway's capital, Oslo, will host the final weekend.

TEXT: