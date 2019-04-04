QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: Women’s EHF Champions League debutants Odense HC are set to take on ruling back-to-back champions Györi Audi ETO KC in the first leg of the quarter-final on Sunday

Debutants versus four-time champions

As the fourth-ranked side in main round Group 1, Odense HC have the home right in the first leg of their quarter-final tie against Györi Audi ETO KC, who won Group 2.

The Hungarian visitors arrive in Denmark as ruling back-to-back champions, and not only that – Györ have won the Women’s EHF Champions League four of the last five years, while Odense are debutants in the competition.

However, the fact that Odense have won the Danish league for the first time in history will undoubtedly have boosted the team’s self-confidence.



QUARTER-FINAL, FIRST LEG

Odense HC (DEN) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)

Sunday 7 April, 16:50 local time, live on ehftv.com

The match will be the first competitive game ever between the two clubs

Odense had a fine dress rehearsal, qualifying for the semi-final of the Danish championship play-offs with a 40:32 win away against Kobenhavn Handball on Tuesday evening

Györ won their most recent match in the Hungarian league 35:27 at home against Women’s EHF Cup semi-finalists Siófok KC Hungary last Saturday

Odense will be without left-handed back-court players, as Mette Tranborg is injured for the season, while Maja Jakobsen is on maternity leave

Odense are also missing right wing Jessica Quintino due to pregnancy

The match may be extra special for Györ centre back Nycke Groot, as she will be joining Odense from next season

