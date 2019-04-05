«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

05.04.2019, 09:20
Three Danish teams and Siofok continue fight for trophy
«Go back »Print Version


SEMI-FINAL PREVIEW: The first-leg matches of the Women’s EHF Cup Semi-finals will be played in Siofok and Ikast

» »2018-19 Women's EHF Cup
»Semi Finals
»Match Results
»Match Results
»Herning-Ikast Handbold
»Siófok KC Hungary
»Team Esbjerg
»Viborg HK
»
 

Three Danish teams and Siofok continue fight for trophy

Three of the four remaining teams in the Women’s EHF Cup represent Denmark, which means the semi-finals feature a domestic derby. Herning-Ikast and Esbjerg will face each other in the penultimate stage of the European cup competition just three days after a mutual clash in the Danish league.

The second semi-final will see a meeting of two teams with long winning streaks in the current competition, but that streak will come to an end for either Siofok or Viborg on Saturday. The match will be streamed live on ehfTV.com. 

Siofok KC Hungary (HUN) vs Viborg HK (DEN)
Saturday 6 April, 17:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • Siofok won all six games in the group phase as well as both quarter-final legs against Storhamar

  • Viborg boast an even longer winning run in the EHF Cup, claiming 14 straight victories starting from qualification round 1

  • On Wednesday, Viborg lost a Danish league match at home against Aarhus, 26:29

  • Siofok’s Simone Bohme will face her former team, as she played for Viborg between 2015 and 2017

Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)
Saturday 6 April, 17:00 local time

  • In the quarter-final, Herning-Ikast beat Podravka, while Esbjerg eliminated Kuban

  • Herning-Ikast are the only semi-finalists who were not group winners, but runners-up 

  • Herning-Ikast's Helene Fauske is the competition’s top scorer, with 62 goals

  • On Wednesday, the teams met in the Danish league, and Esbjerg won 21:19 away from home 


TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM