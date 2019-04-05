SEMI-FINAL PREVIEW: The first-leg matches of the Women’s EHF Cup Semi-finals will be played in Siofok and Ikast

Three Danish teams and Siofok continue fight for trophy

Three of the four remaining teams in the Women’s EHF Cup represent Denmark, which means the semi-finals feature a domestic derby. Herning-Ikast and Esbjerg will face each other in the penultimate stage of the European cup competition just three days after a mutual clash in the Danish league.

The second semi-final will see a meeting of two teams with long winning streaks in the current competition, but that streak will come to an end for either Siofok or Viborg on Saturday. The match will be streamed live on ehfTV.com.

Siofok KC Hungary (HUN) vs Viborg HK (DEN)

Saturday 6 April, 17:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

Siofok won all six games in the group phase as well as both quarter-final legs against Storhamar

Viborg boast an even longer winning run in the EHF Cup, claiming 14 straight victories starting from qualification round 1

On Wednesday, Viborg lost a Danish league match at home against Aarhus, 26:29

Siofok’s Simone Bohme will face her former team, as she played for Viborg between 2015 and 2017

Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)

Saturday 6 April, 17:00 local time

In the quarter-final, Herning-Ikast beat Podravka, while Esbjerg eliminated Kuban

Herning-Ikast are the only semi-finalists who were not group winners, but runners-up

Herning-Ikast's Helene Fauske is the competition’s top scorer, with 62 goals

On Wednesday, the teams met in the Danish league, and Esbjerg won 21:19 away from home

