«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

05.04.2019, 11:00
FTC take on Rostov for second straight year
«Go back »Print Version


QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: In a rematch of the encounter in the same stage last season, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria face Rostov-Don in the Women’s EHF Champions League Quarter-final. The first-leg match will again be played in Hungary

»EHF CL Channel »2018-19 Women's CL
»Quarter Finals
»Match Results
»FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
»Rostov-Don
»
 

FTC take on Rostov for second straight year

One year ago, Rostov-Don eliminated FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria in the Women’s EHF Champions League Quarter-final after winning both legs. Now, the Hungarian side, who finished third in main round Group 2, will again face the Russian champions and Group 1 runners-up. 

The more experienced Rostov seem to be the favourites again, even if they are still without injured Anna Vyakhireva. Yet FTC, with their impressive run in the main round and young talents Katrin Klujber and Noemi Hafra on the rise, definitely have a chance in this duel. 

QUARTER-FINAL, FIRST LEG
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Rostov-Don (RUS)
Sunday 7 April, 14:30 local time, live on ehftv.com

  • In the quarter-finals last season, Rostov beat FTC 31:29 away and 32:22 at home

  • FTC are on a six-game unbeaten run, as they claimed four wins, beating THC and Krim twice, and twice split the points with title holders Györ during the main round

  • For Rostov coach Ambros Martin, this match will mark a return to Hungary, where he enjoyed significant success with Györ between 2012 and 2018

  • After a one-year absence due to a severe injury, Ana Paula Rodrigues made her comeback last weekend in the Russian Cup Final4, won by Rostov

  • FTC’s Noemi Hafra is the joint fourth-ranked scorer in the competition, with 66 goals; Vyakhireva is still Rostov’s top scorer, with 51 


TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM