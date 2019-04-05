2018-19 Women's Champions League

QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: In a rematch of the encounter in the same stage last season, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria face Rostov-Don in the Women’s EHF Champions League Quarter-final. The first-leg match will again be played in Hungary

FTC take on Rostov for second straight year One year ago, Rostov-Don eliminated FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria in the Women’s EHF Champions League Quarter-final after winning both legs. Now, the Hungarian side, who finished third in main round Group 2, will again face the Russian champions and Group 1 runners-up. The more experienced Rostov seem to be the favourites again, even if they are still without injured Anna Vyakhireva. Yet FTC, with their impressive run in the main round and young talents Katrin Klujber and Noemi Hafra on the rise, definitely have a chance in this duel. QUARTER-FINAL, FIRST LEG

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Rostov-Don (RUS)

Sunday 7 April, 14:30 local time, live on ehftv.com In the quarter-finals last season, Rostov beat FTC 31:29 away and 32:22 at home

FTC are on a six-game unbeaten run, as they claimed four wins, beating THC and Krim twice, and twice split the points with title holders Györ during the main round

For Rostov coach Ambros Martin, this match will mark a return to Hungary, where he enjoyed significant success with Györ between 2012 and 2018

After a one-year absence due to a severe injury, Ana Paula Rodrigues made her comeback last weekend in the Russian Cup Final4, won by Rostov

FTC’s Noemi Hafra is the joint fourth-ranked scorer in the competition, with 66 goals; Vyakhireva is still Rostov’s top scorer, with 51

TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev / cg



