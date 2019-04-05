Inside the EHF

The EHF Executive Committee has confirmed the hosts for the M18 and M20 EHF EURO and EHF Championship events in 2020

Hosts for 2020 younger age category events confirmed Based on the recommendation of the Competitions Commission, the following hosts were confirmed for the 2020 series of younger age category events by the EHF Executive Committee at its meeting in Copenhagen on 4/5 April 2019. M18 EHF EURO 2020 Slovenia – Celje M18 EHF Championship 2020 Bulgaria – Burgas

North Macedonia – Skopje

Montenegro – Podgorica



M20 EHF EURO 2020 (joint hosting of event)



Austria – Innsbruck and Italy – Brixen



M20 EHF Championship 2020



Latvia – Riga

Bosnia Herzegovina – Bugojno

