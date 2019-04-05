The EHF Executive Committee has confirmed the hosts for the M18 and M20 EHF EURO and EHF Championship events in 2020
Hosts for 2020 younger age category events confirmed
Based on the recommendation of the Competitions Commission, the following hosts were confirmed for the 2020 series of younger age category events by the EHF Executive Committee at its meeting in Copenhagen on 4/5 April 2019.
M18 EHF EURO 2020
Slovenia – Celje
M18 EHF Championship 2020
Bulgaria – Burgas
North Macedonia – Skopje
Montenegro – Podgorica
M20 EHF EURO 2020 (joint hosting of event)
Austria – Innsbruck and Italy – Brixen
M20 EHF Championship 2020
Latvia – Riga
Bosnia Herzegovina – Bugojno
TEXT: ehf/jjr