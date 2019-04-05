SEMI-FINAL PREVIEW: Two out of four teams in the Women’s Challenge Cup Semi-finals have reached the trophy match before. This season, they have the chance to meet in the final

Szczecin and Gran Canaria chase another final

Half of the teams in the semi-finals of the Women’s Challenge Cup have contested the final of the competition before. SPR Pogon Szczecin played for the title in 2015, while Rocasa Gran Canaria reached the final in 2016 and 2018. As the two teams are in separate semi-final ties this year, they may meet in the final.

Reward for Quintus

In order to reach their second Challenge Cup Final, SPR Pogon Szczecin will have to overcome Dutch side H. V. Quintus, who are playing their second Challenge Cup Semi-final in three years.

“Reaching the semi-final again has been a reward to us. For the players, for the staff, for our audience, this is a highlight in the history of Quintus,” Quintus head coach René Zwinkels told his club’s website.

“The next hurdle, Pogon Szczecin, will be an even bigger challenge than what we have experienced so far. They are a strong Polish team who play hard and solid handball, but we are ready.”

The first leg will take place in Eekhout Hal, Kwintsheul on Sunday afternoon.

Rocasa chase third final in four years

Out of the four teams in the semi-finals, Rocasa Gran Canaria are the only team who have won the competition in the past.

The Spanish side did so in 2016, when they defeated Turkish club Kastamonu B. Genclik SK in the final. Rocasa reached the final again last year, but lost to MKS Perla Lublin from Poland.

In their attempt to reach their third final in four years, Rocasa qualified for the semi-final following a penalty shoot-out in the quarter-final against Belarusian team HC Gomel.

In their current attempt to reach the trophy match, Rocasa are facing Swedish side Kristianstand Handboll, who are playing their first semi-final after reaching the quarter-final of the competition in their maiden European season last year.

Rocasa have the home right in the first match on Sunday.

TEXT: