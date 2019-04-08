«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

08.04.2019, 17:40
Women’s EHF Champions League All-star Team vote launched
«Go back »Print Version


ALL-STAR TEAM: Choose the 2018/19 All-star Team from 50 nominees across 10 categories before the vote closes on Wednesday 8 May

»EHF CL Channel »2018-19 Women's CL
»Quarter Finals
»
 

Women’s EHF Champions League All-star Team vote launched

Voting for the Women’s EHF Champions League All-star Team has been launched. Fans across Europe are invited to select this season’s best players with 50 nominees across 10 categories to choose from here.

For the first time, the nominations were made by several stakeholders, with one player in each category nominated by the competition’s coaches, Women Forum Club Handball, presenting sponsors Delo, EHF media correspondents as well as the EHF. 

Every team which reached the main round is represented by at least one player. Metz received the most nominations with eight; Rostov, Györ and FTC all received seven; Kristiansand six; four for CSM Bucuresti; three for Buducnost; Odense, Brest and Krim received two each; while Kobenhavn and Thüringer HC are represented by one player.

This year’s selection will have a fresh look as only four of last season’s team have been nominated again: Ana Gros, Iuliia Managarova, Tjasa Stanko and Ambros Martin.

Fans can vote below and the polls will remain open until Wednesday 8 May, before the All-star Team is announced at the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 on 11/12 May in Budapest.

Before voting, read the profile for each nominee here: part 1: goalkeepers, left wings, left backs, centre backs and line players and part 2: right backs, right wings, defenders, young players and coaches.

WCL1819_All-star_team_565


TEXT: EHF / cor
 
Share
CONTACT FORM