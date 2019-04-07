«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

07.04.2019, 16:00
Rostov take step towards DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4
«Go back »Print Version


QUARTER-FINAL REVIEW: A three-goal victory at FTC puts Rostov-Don in a good position before the return quarter-final match on their home court

»EHF CL Channel »2018-19 Women's CL
»Quarter Finals
»Match Results
»FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
»Rostov-Don
»
 

Rostov take step towards DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4

When FTC and Rostov met in the Women’s EHF Champions League Quarter-final last season, the Russian side won the first-leg match in Hungary 31:29. 

On Sunday afternoon, history almost repeated itself, as a 29:26 away result earned Rostov a good chance to reach their second straight DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4. 

  • FTC’s six-game unbeaten run comes to an end 

  • Rostov captain Iuliia Managarova scores seven goals for the Russian side

  • FTC’s young stars Noemi Hafra and Katrin Klujber also finish the game with seven goals each

  • The second leg will be played in Rostov next Saturday

QUARTER-FINAL, FIRST LEG
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Rostov-Don (RUS) 26:29 (13:14)

Although Rostov-Don finished with an important three-goal lead at the final buzzer, it was a close match throughout and the Hungarian hosts threatened to come back until the last whistle. 

The first quarter of the game featured a tight fight, with the rivals exchanging goals. But at 5:5, Dora Horvath received a suspension, FTC replaced their goalkeeper with an extra field player, and Rostov’s Kseniya Makeeva and Mayya Petrova scored two consecutive goals from their own half into an empty net. 

The visitors pulled ahead at 8:5 but, following a timeout called by coach Gabor Elek, FTC closed the gap 15 seconds from half-time thanks to Noemi Hafra’s shot (13:13). However, Polina Kuznetsova scored in a fast return attack to give Rostov a narrow one-goal lead at the break.

Early in the second half, the hosts drew level again then pulled in front 17:16 in the 42nd minute. The young backs Noemi Hafra and Katrin Klujber impressed again, scoring a combined 14 goals in the match, yet their impact was not enough. Rostov had more power and experience, and their captain Iuliia Managarova led by example in attack, finishing up with a tally of seven goals. 

10 minutes from the buzzer, Rostov had a three-goal advantage, 23:20. Although FTC fought back to 24:25 by the 55thminute, Anna Sedoykina’s saves in the closing minutes helped the Russian team weather the storm and clinch a three-goal victory. 


TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM