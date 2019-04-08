«feb 2019»
08.04.2019, 22:31
Where to watch this week’s Men’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers
OVERVIEW: Here is where you get your handball fix this Wednesday and Thursday. And for those, who cannot get enough live action, we have a special treat

Where to watch this week’s Men’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers

Round 3 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers throws off this Wednesday and Thursday (10 and 11 April), and there is plenty of action guaranteed when some of the biggest names in European handball fight for qualification to Men’s EHF EURO 2020 in Sweden, Austria and Norway.

Here we list all matches including their home & away broadcasters. And for those, who love to watch more than just one match, there is good news: All matches will be streamed live on ehfTV.com (geoblocking applies).

Full ehfTV schedule

Current standings & results

Wednesday, 10 April (all throw-off times are local)*

18:00 hrs: Greece vs Turkey – ERT 3 & ehfTV

18:00 hrs: Poland vs Germany – TVP Sport, ARD & ehfTV

18:10 hrs: Czech Republic vs. Belarus – CT Sport, Belarus TV & ehfTV

18:45 hrs: Italy vs Slovakia – Sportitalia, Digi Sport SVK & ehfTV

19:00 hrs: Ukraine vs Faroe Islands – Sport 1, X-Sport, MostVideo-TV, KVF & ehfTV

19:15 hrs: Kosovo vs Israel – RTV 21, Sport 1 & ehfTV

19:45 hrs: Iceland vs North Macedonia – RUV & ehfTV

20:10 hrs: Belgium vs Switzerland – Ketnet, TV 24 & ehfTV

21:00 hrs: Montenegro vs Denmark – RTCG, TV2 & ehfTV

 

Thursday, 11 April (all throw-off times are local)*

18:00 hrs: Romania vs Lithuania – TVR 1, TVR HD, All Media Baltics & ehfTV

18:00 hrs: Serbia vs Croatia – RTS 2, RTL & ehfTV

18:30 hrs: Finland vs Bosnia-Herzegovina – YLE Areena, BHRT & ehfTV

19:30 hrs: Russia vs Hungary – Match TV, Sport TV 1/2 & ehfTV

19:30 hrs: Estonia vs Latvia – ETV 2, All Media Baltics & ehfTV

19:30 hrs: Netherlands vs Slovenia – Channel 14, RTV Slovenija & ehfTV

20:00 hrs: Portugal vs France – TVI 24, L'Équipe, beIN Sport & ehfTV

 

EHF EURO Cup

Thursday, 11 April (all throw-off times are local)*

18:20 hrs: Norway vs Sweden – TV2 Norway, Netgroup Sports & ehfTV

20:25 hrs: Austria vs Spain – ORF Sport+, Teledeporte & ehfTV

 

* Overview as of 8 April, subject to change


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
