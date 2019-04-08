Where to watch this week’s Men’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers
Round 3 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers throws off this Wednesday and Thursday (10 and 11 April), and there is plenty of action guaranteed when some of the biggest names in European handball fight for qualification to Men’s EHF EURO 2020 in Sweden, Austria and Norway.
Here we list all matches including their home & away broadcasters. And for those, who love to watch more than just one match, there is good news: All matches will be streamed live on ehfTV.com (geoblocking applies).
Full ehfTV schedule
Current standings & results
Wednesday, 10 April (all throw-off times are local)*
18:00 hrs: Greece vs Turkey – ERT 3 & ehfTV
18:00 hrs: Poland vs Germany – TVP Sport, ARD & ehfTV
18:10 hrs: Czech Republic vs. Belarus – CT Sport, Belarus TV & ehfTV
18:45 hrs: Italy vs Slovakia – Sportitalia, Digi Sport SVK & ehfTV
19:00 hrs: Ukraine vs Faroe Islands – Sport 1, X-Sport, MostVideo-TV, KVF & ehfTV
19:15 hrs: Kosovo vs Israel – RTV 21, Sport 1 & ehfTV
19:45 hrs: Iceland vs North Macedonia – RUV & ehfTV
20:10 hrs: Belgium vs Switzerland – Ketnet, TV 24 & ehfTV
21:00 hrs: Montenegro vs Denmark – RTCG, TV2 & ehfTV
Thursday, 11 April (all throw-off times are local)*
18:00 hrs: Romania vs Lithuania – TVR 1, TVR HD, All Media Baltics & ehfTV
18:00 hrs: Serbia vs Croatia – RTS 2, RTL & ehfTV
18:30 hrs: Finland vs Bosnia-Herzegovina – YLE Areena, BHRT & ehfTV
19:30 hrs: Russia vs Hungary – Match TV, Sport TV 1/2 & ehfTV
19:30 hrs: Estonia vs Latvia – ETV 2, All Media Baltics & ehfTV
19:30 hrs: Netherlands vs Slovenia – Channel 14, RTV Slovenija & ehfTV
20:00 hrs: Portugal vs France – TVI 24, L'Équipe, beIN Sport & ehfTV
EHF EURO Cup
Thursday, 11 April (all throw-off times are local)*
18:20 hrs: Norway vs Sweden – TV2 Norway, Netgroup Sports & ehfTV
20:25 hrs: Austria vs Spain – ORF Sport+, Teledeporte & ehfTV
* Overview as of 8 April, subject to change
TEXT: EHF / ts