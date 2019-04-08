2020 Men's Adults

08.04.2019, 22:31

Where to watch this week’s Men’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers « Go back » Print Version



OVERVIEW: Here is where you get your handball fix this Wednesday and Thursday. And for those, who cannot get enough live action, we have a special treat

» EHF Euro Events Channel More information on » 2020 Men's Adults

» Qualifiers

Read more » OVERVIEW: Here is where you get your handball fix this Wednesday and Thursday. And for those, who cannot get enough live action, we have a special treat Tweet

Where to watch this week’s Men’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers Round 3 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers throws off this Wednesday and Thursday (10 and 11 April), and there is plenty of action guaranteed when some of the biggest names in European handball fight for qualification to Men’s EHF EURO 2020 in Sweden, Austria and Norway. Here we list all matches including their home & away broadcasters. And for those, who love to watch more than just one match, there is good news: All matches will be streamed live on ehfTV.com (geoblocking applies). Full ehfTV schedule Current standings & results Wednesday, 10 April (all throw-off times are local)* 18:00 hrs: Greece vs Turkey – ERT 3 & ehfTV 18:00 hrs: Poland vs Germany – TVP Sport, ARD & ehfTV 18:10 hrs: Czech Republic vs. Belarus – CT Sport, Belarus TV & ehfTV 18:45 hrs: Italy vs Slovakia – Sportitalia, Digi Sport SVK & ehfTV 19:00 hrs: Ukraine vs Faroe Islands – Sport 1, X-Sport, MostVideo-TV, KVF & ehfTV 19:15 hrs: Kosovo vs Israel – RTV 21, Sport 1 & ehfTV 19:45 hrs: Iceland vs North Macedonia – RUV & ehfTV 20:10 hrs: Belgium vs Switzerland – Ketnet, TV 24 & ehfTV 21:00 hrs: Montenegro vs Denmark – RTCG, TV2 & ehfTV Thursday, 11 April (all throw-off times are local)* 18:00 hrs: Romania vs Lithuania – TVR 1, TVR HD, All Media Baltics & ehfTV 18:00 hrs: Serbia vs Croatia – RTS 2, RTL & ehfTV 18:30 hrs: Finland vs Bosnia-Herzegovina – YLE Areena, BHRT & ehfTV 19:30 hrs: Russia vs Hungary – Match TV, Sport TV 1/2 & ehfTV 19:30 hrs: Estonia vs Latvia – ETV 2, All Media Baltics & ehfTV 19:30 hrs: Netherlands vs Slovenia – Channel 14, RTV Slovenija & ehfTV 20:00 hrs: Portugal vs France – TVI 24, L'Équipe, beIN Sport & ehfTV EHF EURO Cup Thursday, 11 April (all throw-off times are local)* 18:20 hrs: Norway vs Sweden – TV2 Norway, Netgroup Sports & ehfTV 20:25 hrs: Austria vs Spain – ORF Sport+, Teledeporte & ehfTV * Overview as of 8 April, subject to change

TEXT: EHF / ts



Share Tweet TEXT: