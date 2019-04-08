«feb 2019»
08.04.2019, 12:20
Winners remain cautious in quotes of the week
QUOTES OF THE WEEK: The first leg of the Women's EHF Champions League Quarter-finals provided plenty of drama and emotion, but everyone tried to remain level-headed in our top quotes

»EHF CL Channel »2018-19 Women's CL
»Quarter Finals
»
 

Winners remain cautious in quotes of the week

The eight remaining teams in the Women’s EHF Champions League are only halfway through the quarter-finals, and although all four away sides went home with an advantage, there is still plenty of handball to be played.

Far from burying their heads in the sand, players and coaches who lost the first leg still hope for a better result next weekend while the winners remain cautious and aware that things could quickly turn around.

5. Elizabeth Omoregie, CSM Bucuresti centre back

“I know we are going to prepare ourselves, to correct our mistakes and the game in Metz will be much more successful,”

CSM Bucuresti’s Slovenian centre-back was understandably disappointed after her team lost by five at home against Metz Handball, 31:26. But following last season’s experience, when the French side won by seven after losing by thirteen in the first leg, Omoregie still believes anything is possible.

4. Ambros Martin, Rostov-Don coach

“This is only the first match, we have to practice all week to win the second as well.”

A 29:26 win away to FTC puts Rostov in the perfect situation to return to the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4, but the job is not done yet. and Ambros Martin wants to go back to training as soon as they return to Russia.

3. Beatrice Edwige, Metz Handball line player

“We know very well that anything is possible, but what is certain is that we are going to keep working, to watch the match again and improve on today's mistakes.”

The French line player knows that, despite winning by five in Romania, Bucharest remain a very dangerous opponent and could wipe out their advantage. So, just like Rostov, Metz will keep working to grab a ticket to Budapest.

2. Ole Gustav Gjekstad, Vipers Kristiansand coach

“Our goal was to score as many goals as possible from counter attacks and we had a lot. Our goalkeeper Lunde was also great.”

Can we call Vipers’ victory in Podgorica a surprise? If you take a closer look at Katrine Lunde’s performance, then not really. The Norwegian goalkeeper was elemental in her team’s success and, thanks to her saves, her teammates were able to score a number of easy goals on fast breaks en route to a 24:19 win.

1. Kathrine Heindahl, Odense HC line player

“If we were to beat Györ, it would probably have been today, but it was a really great match in an amazing setting.”

Although there was some disappointment among the Danish team after Odense’s 29:28 loss by one against titleholders Györ, but we witnessed an incredible match of handball, played in a great atmosphere and the result means that everything is still to play for in the return leg in Hungary.


TEXT: Kevin Domas / cor
 
