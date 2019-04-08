NEWS REPORT: 120 minutes stand between the quarter-finalists and the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in Cologne. The schedule for the two-leg quarter-finals is now defined

Schedule for VELUX EHF Champions League Quarter-finals set

With little over two weeks remaining until the VELUX EHF Champions League 2018/19 Quarter-finals, the playing schedule is confirmed.

The quarter-finals open in Flens Arena on Wednesday 24 April, when 2014 champions SG Flensburg-Handewitt host five-time finalists Telekom Veszprém HC in the first-leg encounter.

One other quarter-final clash will start on 24 April: the battle between last season’s finalists HBC Nantes and record champions Barça Lassa. The first match between these sides will be held in Palais des Sports, Nantes.

On Thursday 25 April, 2017 champions HC Vardar will open their two-leg quarter-final against MOL-Pick Szeged in SC Jane Sandanski, Skopje. The last quarter-final tie will begin on Saturday 27 April, with 2016 winners PGE Vive Kielce meeting Paris Saint-Germain HB in Hala Legionow, Kielce.

The second-leg quarter-finals will all be played over the first weekend of May. Veszprém and Barça will host their respective rivals on Saturday 4 May, while PSG and Szeged will welcome Kielce and Vardar on Sunday 5 May.

In addition to the usual coverage of Match of the Week, for the very first time, there will be English commentary provided on ehfTV.com for all quarter-final fixtures.

VELUX EHF Champions League Quarter-finals, first leg

SG Flensburg-Handewitt vs Telekom Veszprém HC

Wednesday 24 April, 19:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

HBC Nantes vs Barça Lassa

Wednesday 24 April, 20:45 local time, live on ehfTV.com

HC Vardar vs MOL-Pick Szeged

Thursday 25 April, 20:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

PGE Vive Kielce vs Paris Saint-Germain HB

Saturday 27 April, 18:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

VELUX EHF Champions League Quarter-finals, second leg

Telekom Veszprém HC vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt

Saturday 4 May, 17:30 local time, live on ehfTV.com

Barça Lassa vs HBC Nantes

Saturday 4 May, 19:30 local time, live on ehfTV.com

Paris Saint-Germain HB vs PGE Vive Kielce

Sunday 5 May, 17:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

MOL-Pick Szeged vs HC Vardar

Sunday 5 May, 19:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

