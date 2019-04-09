NEWS: Repeat of last season’s quarter-final gets Match of the Week treatment on 27 April

Kielce welcome star-studded PSG for Match of the Week

The VELUX EHF Champions League Quarter-final first leg clash between PGE Vive Kielce and Paris Saint-Germain Handball has been selected as Match of the Week.

The match on 27 April brings the first leg to an end and is guaranteed to have the eyes of the handball world on it as the 2016 champions attempt to thwart in-form PSG’s mission to win their first title.

These sides met at the same stage last season and the Polish side will be aiming to avoid a repeat of the first leg in Kielce, where PSG earned a commanding 34:28 win en route to qualifying for the VELUX EHF FINAL4.

English commentary of the match at 18:00 hrs local time will be provided by Chris O’Reilly on ehfTV.com and Markus Floth will be the face of social media coverage, bringing you behind the scenes action from Hala M.O.S.I.R.

