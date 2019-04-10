«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

10.04.2019, 11:40
Högdahl believes in final berth after Viborg's late recovery
«Go back »Print Version


INTERVIEW: Viborg HK's Norwegian right back Moa Högdahl believes that the fact that her team managed to cut the deficit away against Siófok KC Hungary down from eight to four goals could send Viborg to the final

»EC Channel »2018-19 Women's EHF Cup
»Semi Finals
»Match Results
»Siófok KC Hungary
»Viborg HK
»Moa Högdahl
»
 

Högdahl believes in final berth after Viborg's late recovery 

After going through the qualification rounds, group phase and quarter-finals undefeated, Viborg HK suffered their first defeat in the Women’s EHF Cup last Sunday as they were defeated 28:24 by Siófok KC Hungary.

However, things could have turned out much worse from the perspective of the Danish side.

Shortly before the end, Siófok were leading 26:18, but in the final minutes, Viborg managed to half the eight-goal deficit and limit their defeat to 28:24.

Viborg´s strong finish in Hungary may turn out to have a crucial impact on the overall result, or so believes the Danish team’s right back Moa Högdahl.

“Our finish improves our chances a lot before the return match on Sunday.

“In the first match, we actually started poorly in defence, but we were able to score enough goals in our attacking play to stay even.

“Towards half-time, we started to slow down and went into the break three goals down.

“We started the second half two players down on the court and fell further behind and when we were at full strength we still did not manage to turn the tables.

“However, we showed great spirit at the end to reduce the defeat to four goals. This is obviously much better than chasing an eight-goal deficit and it improves our chances a lot.

“In fact, I think our chances to reach the final are really good,” says Moa Högdahl.

Strong away team

The 23-year-old Norwegian does realise, however, that she and her teammates are up against a team who are also strong away from home.

Siófok proved this fact beyond any reasonable doubt as they won 34:22 away against another semi-finalist, Herning-Ikast Handbold in the group phase.

“I was in the hall in Ikast to watch that game and I was convinced that Siófok are also great when playing away from home.

“That is no wonder when you consider how many great players they have.

“They really are a great team, but we also have a good team and I believe in our chances,” says Högdahl, who also has a further and more personal motivation facto ahead of the return match.

That motivation factor has a name.

Tor Odvar Moen.

The renowned Norwegian coach has been in charge of Siófok from the start of this season, and being a Norwegian, Högdahl would particular enjoy a win against him.

“As you know, he was in Larvik for many years, and as I used to play for Byåsen, I remember the rivalry we had with Larvik, so winning against Tor Odvar would give me some extra satisfaction,” admits Högdahl, who joined Viborg from exactly Byåsen ahead of this season.

“It is my first season abroad, and it has been really good for me.

“Viborg HK is a great club, Viborg is a great town, and I have been received very well, so it has been a very positive experience,” she says.

No pressure from famous mother

If her last name rings a bell by many a handball fan, it is no wonder.

Her mother, Mia Hermansson-Högdahl was a key player in the Swedish national team for many years, was awarded World Handballer in 1994 and is now assistant to Norway´s national team coach Thorir Hergeirsson.

“However, I have never felt any pressure by having a famous mother.

“Of course, people may have paid extra attention to me, because they knew about my mother, but I have never felt any pressure from my family or elsewhere because of that.

“Instead, it has been an advantage to me to have a set of parents who are interested in handball and who know about the sport,” she says, referring to the fact that her father, Arne Högdahl was her coach in Byåsen.

Dreaming of the Champions League and national team

Having reached the age of 23, she has reached the point in her career, where she should transform from being a promising talent into being an established top player and she is well aware of this.

“The next steps for me will hopefully be playing the Champions League for a European top club.

“Hopefully, I can contribute to making Viborg become just that like the club has been before, and furthermore, my ambition is to play major championships for Norway.

“I have been there before as a substitute, but I want very much to be there as a regular.

“The Champions League and playing for the medals with Norway. Those are my ambitions, but first of all, it is about qualifying for the EHF Cup Final.

“That would mean so much to me and to all of us in Viborg.

“After our bad start to the season in the Danish league, that would just be perfect and although we are involved in the Danish championship play-offs at the same time, I am sure we can manage both challenges at the same time,” says Moa Högdahl.


TEXT: Peter Bruun / cor
 
Share
CONTACT FORM