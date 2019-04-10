2020 Men's Adults

10.04.2019, 12:33

Scandinavian derby opens EHF EURO Cup Round 3 « Go back » Print Version



ROUND PREVIEW: Norway and Sweden meet in the first of back-to-back derbies, while Spain aim for their third win in a row as the third round of the Men’s EHF EURO Cup 2020 takes place on Thursday

» EHF Euro Events Channel More information on » 2020 Men's Adults

» Group Matches

» Austria

» Norway

» Spain

» Sweden

Read more » ROUND PREVIEW: Norway and Sweden meet in the first of back-to-back derbies, while Spain aim for their third win in a row as the third round of the Men’s EHF EURO Cup 2020 takes place on Thursday Tweet

Scandinavian derby opens EHF EURO Cup Round 3 Norway and Sweden meet in a classic Scandinavian derby on Thursday evening at the beginning of the third round of the Men’s EHF EURO Cup 2020, the competition featuring reigning European champions Spain as well as the three hosts of the Men’s EHF EURO 2020, Austria, Norway and Sweden. Apart from the Scandinavian derby, Austria host undefeated Spain later on Thursday night. All four team will meet again in the reverse fixtures over the weekend. Norway vs Sweden

Thursday 11 April, 18:20 local time, live on ehfTV.com Both teams have two points from their opening two matches

Norway coach Christian Berge hands a debut to 21-year-old backcourt player William Aar

Sweden have two 19-year-old debutants in the squad – right wing Valter Crintz and right back Jack Thurin Austria vs Spain

Thursday 11 April, 20:25 local time, live on ehfTV.com The match will be Slovenian Ales Pajovic’s debut as Austria’s coach

Spain are top of the table after winning their first two matches, while Austria are still chasing their first points of the competition

Spanish coach Jordi Ribera is taking the opportunity to give several new faces a chance to experience the international stage

TEXT: Peter Bruun / cor



Share Tweet TEXT: