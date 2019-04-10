ROUND PREVIEW: Norway and Sweden meet in the first of back-to-back derbies, while Spain aim for their third win in a row as the third round of the Men’s EHF EURO Cup 2020 takes place on Thursday
Scandinavian derby opens EHF EURO Cup Round 3
Norway and Sweden meet in a classic Scandinavian derby on Thursday evening at the beginning of the third round of the Men’s EHF EURO Cup 2020, the competition featuring reigning European champions Spain as well as the three hosts of the Men’s EHF EURO 2020, Austria, Norway and Sweden.
Apart from the Scandinavian derby, Austria host undefeated Spain later on Thursday night.
All four team will meet again in the reverse fixtures over the weekend.
Norway vs Sweden
Thursday 11 April, 18:20 local time, live on ehfTV.com
-
Both teams have two points from their opening two matches
-
Norway coach Christian Berge hands a debut to 21-year-old backcourt player William Aar
-
Sweden have two 19-year-old debutants in the squad – right wing Valter Crintz and right back Jack Thurin
Austria vs Spain
Thursday 11 April, 20:25 local time, live on ehfTV.com
-
The match will be Slovenian Ales Pajovic’s debut as Austria’s coach
-
Spain are top of the table after winning their first two matches, while Austria are still chasing their first points of the competition
-
Spanish coach Jordi Ribera is taking the opportunity to give several new faces a chance to experience the international stage
TEXT: Peter Bruun / cor