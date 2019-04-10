«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

10.04.2019, 14:20
Edwige: a trip to Budapest before saying goodbye?
«Go back »Print Version


INTERVIEW: Before she transfers to Györ this summer, All-star Team nominee Beatrice Edwige hopes Metz Handball can finish the job and reach their maiden DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4

»EHF CL Channel »2018-19 Women's CL
»Quarter Finals
»Match Results
»Metz Handball
»Beatrice Edwige
»
 

Edwige: a trip to Budapest before saying goodbye?

Better late than never, they say. And that is exactly what Metz Handball line player Beatrice Edwige is experiencing at the moment. After turning 30 six months ago, she’s currently enjoying the most successful handball period of her life. With France, she holds both the EHF EURO and the World Championship titles. 

Edwige is one of the best defenders in the circuit – she even won the award at the EHF EURO 2016. She is also one of the leaders for Metz and is nominated in the Women’s EHF Champions League All-star Team for 2018/19. 

“All of these things weren’t in my plans” she smiles, before talking about her move to Györ next summer. “Going abroad at 30 is not something that I had imagined. I wouldn’t have left for any club but Györ. When you know how much I’ve had to work to reach this position in handball, you realise that this is a crazy opportunity for me. Playing there, I’ll improve even more individually, among the best players in the world.”

But before her move east next summer, there are still some trophies to win with Metz, a club she has played for since 2016. A qualification for the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 would be an impressive achievement, especially after the quarter-final eliminations in the last two seasons. 

“The plan is to forget we’ve won the first game”

Ask Edwige if she and her teammates have learnt from past defeats against Györ and Bucharest and she will be quite straightforward: “I’ll let you know on Sunday morning.” After winning by five goals in Romania last week, the French side still have to finish the job and keep their advantage on home turf on Saturday night. 

“This is a position in which we’ve never found ourselves. The past couple of years, we had to give everything to come back into the game,” says Edwige. 

Does this mean that, to maintain their lead, Metz will be counting goal after goal in the second-leg quarter-final? “Not at all. We have to play even better and win the game. The plan is to forget we’ve won the first game and give everything in the second one,” says Edwige.  

The last team to beat Metz in a home Champions League match was FTC, in January 2017. Since then, powerhouses such as Györ, Buducnost, Vardar and Rostov-Don have all been forced to admit defeat in Les Arènes. 

“This gives us confidence. We know we can do it, but nothing’s sure in handball. We never thought we’d lose by 13 in Bucharest last season, but still, it happened,” says Edwige. “We did the job perfectly in the first leg. Now it’s time to finish it.”

If they were to book their ticket to Budapest, it would be a first for Metz – and indeed, for any French team. It would also be a perfect goodbye gift for Beatrice Edwige before her departure for Hungary in a few months. “I’ll have time to think about that when it comes to an end. Right now, I’m only focused on the court,” she concludes.


TEXT: Kevin Domas / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM