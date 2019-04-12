QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: Following a three-goal away win against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, Rostov-Don now must now defend their advantage on home court

Rostov with a job to finish at home

Just like a year ago, a voyage to Hungary was quite successful for Rostov. After a solid performance and a 29:26 victory against FTC in Erd, the Russian champions made a big step towards reaching DELO WOMEN'S EHF FINAL4 for the second successive season.

While FTC still harbour hopes of turning things around, it will be very difficult for them in Rostov, where the home side rarely lose.

QUARTER-FINAL, SECOND LEG

Rostov-Don (RUS) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)

Saturday 13 April, 16:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

First leg result: 29:26

in five Women's EHF Champions League meetings, FTC have never beaten Rostov, while the Russian side won four matches, with one ending in a draw

in the current tournament, Rostov have won five of six home matches, only losing against Metz

FTC's Noemi Hafra is currently the third-best scorer of the competition with 73 goals

both sides did not play any domestic games this week, fully focusing on the preparation for Saturday’s match

