The EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH have a vacancy for a Brand Manager working out of the federation's headquarters in Vienna, Austria win an immediate start

Job vacancy: Brand Manager

The EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH are looking for a Brand Manager to work out of their headquarters in Vienna, Austria. This is an exciting opportunity to lead the development of the European Handball brand and work across top international competitions including the EHF Champions League and EHF EURO.

This is a new position, created as part of an ongoing restructuring of the federation’s media, marketing, communications and digital operations, and offers an exciting opportunity for an experienced brand or marketing professional to play a leading role in shaping the ‘European Handball’ brand.

From 2020 onwards, the EHF and EHF Marketing will begin a new long-term partnership with two of the leading companies on the international sports market, Infront and the DAZN Group, a comprehensive cooperation which is set to transform the sport in the future.

A key element of this major project will be focused on further strengthening the European Handball brand and, in a first step, will include the rebranding of the federation’s top club competitions including the EHF Champions League, European Handball League and EHF Cup ready for the start of season 2020/21.

Reporting to the EHF Secretary General and Managing Director of EHF Marketing, the Brand Manager will be charged with coordinating this process, working together with the EHF/M’s new partners, Infront and DAZN, as well as internal and external stakeholders, to further develop the position of European Handball as one of the leading brands on the international sports market.

Job specification

Developing the strategic positioning of the European Handball brand and its sub-brands including the EHF Champions League, EHF EURO events etc.

Organising the rebranding of the EHF Champions League, European Handball League and EHF Cup in cooperation with a creative agency and the strategic partners Infront and DAZN

Providing briefings and concepts and work closely with both internal and external partners

Developing, monitoring and driving the achievement of agreed targets and KPIs

Be a ‘brand ambassador’, ensuring that the organisation, its staff, employees, officials, clubs and federations ‘live and breathe’ the European Handball brand and its core values

Defining, refreshing and developing of ‘Corporate Design Guidelines’ for the federation and also competitions, including relevant consumer touch points and communication channels

Monitoring compliance with Corporate Design Guidelines

Creating various marketing materials including presentations, banners and branding

Planning, implementing and analysis of marketing and communication concepts

Identifying and overseeing the work of external suppliers

Key competencies

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Strong administrational and organisational skills

Good MS Office Adobe InDesign, Photoshop and InDesign knowledge

Good skills and experience of working with graphic software

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Comfortable in a fast paced, changing environment

Willing to travel and work according to event schedules

Excellent written & spoken English. Additional European languages (especially German) extremely useful

Flexible and able to travel on a frequent basis

An interest in or understanding of handball is a strong advantage

Key experiences

3-5 years’ experience of working in a similar marketing position and in an international environment, across different cultures and languages

Academic degree in marketing with specialisation in brand marketing

Background in sports marketing, sponsorship or sports management

Further information

Preferred starting date: immediate

Position is full-time (40 hours per week) and is based at the EHF Office in Vienna.

Minimum payment € 42,000 p.a., negotiable depending on previous experience and educational background.

About EHF / EHF Marketing GmbH

The EHF is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe and has 50 member federations. Its tasks include the organisation and management of high-profile handball competitions such as the VELUX EHF Champions League, Women’s EHF Champions League and the EHF EURO events.

The federation’s diverse range of responsibilities also include: managing player transfers, development and education programmes as well as the promotion of additional forms of the game including beach handball and wheelchair handball.

The EHF’s marketing subsidiary, EHF Marketing GmbH, works closely with marketing and media partners, as well as with Europe’s leading clubs to release the full potential of the sport on the international sports market. EHF Marketing GmbH is responsible for the marketing and media rights of European club competitions including the VELUX EHF Champions League, the Women’s EHF Champions League and the Men’s EHF Cup.

60 members of staff work at the EHF headquarters in Vienna, which is home to both the EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH. More information at: eurohandball.com and in the 2018 edition of the EHF Business Report - www.ehfoffice.at/businessreport2018.

Vienna: the world’s most liveable city

The Austrian capital offers one of, if not the, highest quality of life in world and regularly tops the list of the most liveable cities. Vienna is a well-known tourist destination thanks to its magnificent historic buildings and museums, coffee house culture and its vibrant cultural scene including the world-famous Vienna State Opera House. For its inhabitants, the city also offers excellent health care and education, affordable housing, cheap and efficient public transport, plenty of green spaces and close proximity to the countryside.

Making your application

To apply, send your current CV and a covering/motivation letter in English explaining why you would like to work for the EHF and what you feel that you can bring to the role.

Applications should be sent by email to:

Nina Kernmayer

bewerbung@ehfmarketing.com

TEXT: