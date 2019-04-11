The EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH are looking to strengthen their digital expertise in 2019 through the creation of three new positions based at the federation’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria

Three job opportunities available

With digital set to play an increasingly important role in the work of the EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH, the federation and its marketing arm have begun the search for three new members of staff to join their team based in Vienna, Austria.

The three vacant positions are:

Brand Manager

This is a new position, created as part of an ongoing restructuring of the federation’s media, marketing, communications and digital operations, and offers an exciting opportunity for an experienced brand or marketing professional to play a leading role in shaping the ‘European Handball’ brand.

Digital Content Manager

Responsible for the further development and implementation of the federation’s content strategy, management of content teams, liaison with external production teams and ensuring consistent storytelling across all owned channels to achieve agreed targets.

Online Project Manager

This is a new role within EHF/M and has been created in order to manage the redevelopment of the EHF websites and related apps. The Online Project Manager will also be responsible for the implementation of a new customer identity management and data platform.

Further information

Click on the job links for further information and how to apply.

The positions are both full-time and based at the EHF/M Office in Vienna.

For more details about the work of the EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH, visit the EHF Business Report 2018.

TEXT: