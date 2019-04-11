«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

11.04.2019, 22:01
Duvnjak levels Balkan clash; lucky Slovenians with late comeback
«Go back »Print Version


QUALIFIERS REVIEW 2: The classic Croatia versus Serbia clash in Belgrade ended in a draw, Latvia won the Baltic derby and Slovenia came from behind to collect the points against Netherlands

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2020 Men's Adults
»Qualifiers
»Match Results
»Match Results
»Match Results
»
 

Duvnjak levels Balkan clash; lucky Slovenians with late comeback

Slovenia took a buzzer-beating victory in the Netherlands on Thursday night, thereby maintaining a clean record with six points, and Latvia won the Baltic duel in Estonia. 

However, all eyes were on the thrilling Balkan clash in Belgrade. Thanks to the equaliser from Domagoj Duvnjak, the Croatians remain unbeaten, while Serbia still wait for their first victory.

GROUP 2
Serbia vs Croatia 25:25 (13:13)

8,000 fans in the sold-out Stark Arena Belgrade saw the expected intense clash between the two Balkan powerhouses. As Serbia started with only one point from the matches against Belgium and Switzerland, the pressure was on the home side. The Croatians had arrived with four points – and left with five, thereby staying first on the table.

The lead in the truly combative battle changed constantly. Croatia had the better start, moving ahead 4:1 and 7:4, before the Serbians levelled the result for the first time at 8:8. From that moment, the biggest difference was two goals.

15:14 was the first Serbian advantage, and twice, the hosts had the chance to pull ahead by three. The last opportunity was at 20:18, but the Croatians struck back with three unanswered goals for 21:20. 

Even in the final stages, the lead changed, from 23:22 to 23:24. Finally, it was Croatia captain Domagoj Duvnjak who secured the point for the ‘Cowboys’ thanks to his final two goals. 

GROUP 4
Estonia vs Latvia 18:24 (11:10)

Only once in seven encounters so far, have Estonia won the Baltic derby against Latvia – and as of Thursday night, this 32:30 result in 2014 remains the sole victory. Thanks to the away win, Latvia took their first points, while the hosts remained on zero. 

The first half was fully equal, with narrow advantages for the hosts. The one-goal difference at the break reflected the rundown of the first 30 minutes.

The Estonians were on eye level until minute 54 and the score of 16:18, then they lacked concentration, while the Latvians decided the match by way of a 6:2 run for the final result of 24:18. 

It was not Vardar’s tall shooter Dainis Kristopans who had the biggest impact on the Latvian victory, but Uvis Strazdins, who netted five goals. Karl Toom and Dener Jaanimaa were the most successful Estonians, with four goals each.

Netherlands vs Slovenia 26:27 (12:11)

The final score of 27:26 was the only Slovenian lead in the whole 60 minutes. This is what you call efficient, but also lucky. 

After their strong performances in the first two rounds, beating Estonia and Latvia, the Dutch were full of confidence to beat one of Europe’s top teams. Until minutes 58, it looked perfect for head coach Erlingur Richardsson’s side, but then the 2017 World Championship bronze medallists struck back.

After only 10 minutes, Netherlands had made their fans go crazy, leading 8:3 – but right before the break, Slovenia levelled the result at 11:11. If anyone thought the visitors would then have an easy-going evening, they were very wrong. The Netherlands fought hard and were tactically well adapted, pulling ahead to a four-goal distance at 19:15.

But again, the visitors equalised, 19:19, before the Netherlands reclaimed a two-goal advantage. However, after 26:24 in minute 53, the hosts did not score anymore goals, while a triple strike sealed the deal for the lucky Slovenians, who top the table with six points – two ahead of the Dutch.


TEXT: Björn Pazen / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM