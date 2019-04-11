«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

11.04.2019, 23:07
Clear win for Norway and perfect debut for coach Pajovic
«Go back »Print Version


ROUND REVIEW: Norway ran over Sweden in the last 25 minutes of the Scandinavian derby, while Ales Pajovic enjoyed a fine debut as national coach of Austria, who earned their first points in the Men’s EURO CUP 2020

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2020 Men's Adults
»Group Matches
»Match Results
»Match Results
»Austria
»Norway
»Spain
»Sweden
»
 

Clear win for Norway and perfect debut for coach Pajovic

Through an impressive performance in the last 25 minutes, Norway turned an equal Scandinavian derby at home against Sweden into a nine-goal win, as the third round of Men’s EURO CUP 2020 matches took place on Thursday night.

In Dornbirn, Slovenian Ales Pajovic had a fine debut as national coach for Austria, who earned their first points in the tournament through a surprising win against European champions Spain.

EHF EURO CUP
Norway vs Sweden 35:26 (15:16)

Sweden managed to follow Norway for the first 35 minutes in Sör Amfi, Arendal, the home ground of Norwegian league winners ØIF Arendal. Then the 2,356 spectators saw Norway run away to a big win.

The match started as equally as games between these neighbours often do. Only once, when Sweden were leading 5:3, did more than one goal separate the teams. The half-time score still reflected the equality between the squads very well.

Soon into the second half, though, Norway took control. From a deficit of 16:17, the home team went ahead 23:18 and a bit later 29:20. Norway even pulled 10 goals clear before winning by nine.

With 11 goals, left wing Magnus Jøndal made his strong contribution to the clear Norwegian win. Norway are now on four points, while Sweden stay on two.

Austria vs Spain 29:28 (14:11)

In coach Ales Pajovic’s first match in charge of the Austria team, they managed to stun Spain, winning a thriller against the ruling European champions. 

Austria had the upper hand for most of the first half in the Eishalle Messestadion, Dornbirn. The home team were leading by two goals on several occasions, and towards half-time, they even pulled ahead by three.

From the start of the second half, Spain seemed to be changing the course of the game, as their aggressive defence started to pay off. The European champions equalised at 14:14 then created a two-goal lead soon after, but Austria came back and took another two-goal advantage.

As Gerald Zeiner made it 29:27 with less than two minutes left, and goalkeeper Thomas Bauer saved the next two Spanish shots, the match was decided. The win was Austria’s first in the tournament, while Spain lost their first points.


TEXT: Peter Bruun / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM