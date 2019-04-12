«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

12.04.2019, 09:10
Defending champions on course for DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4
«Go back »Print Version


QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: With a one-goal lead from the first leg, Györ are aiming for their fourth DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 berth in a row when they host Odense HC for the return quarter-final match

»EHF CL Channel »2018-19 Women's CL
»Quarter Finals
»Match Results
»Györi Audi ETO KC
»Odense HC
»
 

Defending champions on course for DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4

Having won the first-leg quarter-final in Denmark 29:28, Györi Audi ETO KC stand a very good chances of qualifying for the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 when they host Women’s Champions League debutants Odense HC in Audi Arena, Györ on Saturday evening.

However, the reigning back-to-back champions should be wary of the match turning out like the first leg, where Odense managed to come back from a seven-goal deficit and even take the lead before Györ decided the matter at the end. This comeback will have given the Danish team extra confidence. 

QUARTER-FINAL, SECOND LEG
Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Odense HC (DEN)
Saturday 13 April, 17:30 local time, live on ehftv.com
First-leg result: 29:28

  • Odense will have gained confidence after coming back from a seven-goal deficit in the first match

  • Odense may be missing playmaker Mie Højlund, who is nursing a finger injury

  • Odense are already without long-term injured right back Mette Tranborg, while right back Maja Jakobsen and right wing Jessica Quintino are both on maternity leave

  • Odense lost 24:19 away to Nykøbing Falster in the Danish championship play-off on Wednesday, but have qualified for the semi-final anway

  • Györ had no match obligations during the week, and have been able to focus entirely on Saturday’s game


TEXT: Peter Bruun / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM