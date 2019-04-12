QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: With a one-goal lead from the first leg, Györ are aiming for their fourth DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 berth in a row when they host Odense HC for the return quarter-final match

Defending champions on course for DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4

Having won the first-leg quarter-final in Denmark 29:28, Györi Audi ETO KC stand a very good chances of qualifying for the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 when they host Women’s Champions League debutants Odense HC in Audi Arena, Györ on Saturday evening.

However, the reigning back-to-back champions should be wary of the match turning out like the first leg, where Odense managed to come back from a seven-goal deficit and even take the lead before Györ decided the matter at the end. This comeback will have given the Danish team extra confidence.

QUARTER-FINAL, SECOND LEG

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Odense HC (DEN)

Saturday 13 April, 17:30 local time, live on ehftv.com

First-leg result: 29:28

Odense will have gained confidence after coming back from a seven-goal deficit in the first match

Odense may be missing playmaker Mie Højlund, who is nursing a finger injury

Odense are already without long-term injured right back Mette Tranborg, while right back Maja Jakobsen and right wing Jessica Quintino are both on maternity leave

Odense lost 24:19 away to Nykøbing Falster in the Danish championship play-off on Wednesday, but have qualified for the semi-final anway

Györ had no match obligations during the week, and have been able to focus entirely on Saturday’s game

