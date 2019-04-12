QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: Metz carry a five-goal lead from the first leg into the second on their own court, where they have not lost a Champions League match in over two years

Metz aim to defend advantage against Bucharest

After winning by five in Bucharest last week, Metz Handball have an advantage to preserve in order to qualify for their first ever DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4. Even though Cristina Neagu and Dragana Cvijic will not be on the court for this return leg, the Romanian side have enough experience to make up for this initial loss.

QUARTER-FINAL, SECOND LEG

Metz Handball (FRA) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

Saturday 13 April, 20:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

First-leg result: 31:26

This is the first time in three quarter-final participation that Metz have won the first leg

The French side have not lost a home game in the Women’s EHF Champions League since January 2017

This season, Bucharest have a level record on away games in the Champions League: three wins, three losses

While CSM have already qualified for the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 three times, Metz have never reached the final weekend

