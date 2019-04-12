«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

12.04.2019, 10:00
Metz aim to defend advantage against Bucharest
«Go back »Print Version


QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: Metz carry a five-goal lead from the first leg into the second on their own court, where they have not lost a Champions League match in over two years

»EHF CL Channel »2018-19 Women's CL
»Quarter Finals
»Match Results
»CSM Bucuresti
»Metz Handball
»
 

Metz aim to defend advantage against Bucharest

After winning by five in Bucharest last week, Metz Handball have an advantage to preserve in order to qualify for their first ever DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4. Even though Cristina Neagu and Dragana Cvijic will not be on the court for this return leg, the Romanian side have enough experience to make up for this initial loss.

QUARTER-FINAL, SECOND LEG
Metz Handball (FRA) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 
Saturday 13 April, 20:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com
First-leg result: 31:26

  • This is the first time in three quarter-final participation that Metz have won the first leg

  • The French side have not lost a home game in the Women’s EHF Champions League since January 2017

  • This season, Bucharest have a level record on away games in the Champions League: three wins, three losses

  • While CSM have already qualified for the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 three times, Metz have never reached the final weekend


TEXT: Kevin Domas / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM