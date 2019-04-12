QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: Vipers can clinch their first ever DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL 4 at Buducnost’s expense if they protect the 24:19 win from the first leg in Montenegro

Crunch time for Vipers

For the second year in a row, Buducnost are looking at the possibility of missing the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 in Budapest.

The Montenegrin powerhouse, who took part in the first four editions of the business end of the Women’s EHF Champions League, have to overcome a five-goal deficit after losing the first leg against Vipers Kristiansand in the raucous Moraca arena.

On the other hand, the Norwegian side, who only lost against CSM Bucuresti and Györ at home, are the favourites and could progress to the maiden venture in Budapest in only their second Women’s EHF Champions League season.

QUARTER-FINAL SECOND LEG

Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs Buducnost (MNE)

Saturday 13 April, 18:15 local time, live on ehfTV.com

Vipers took control early in the first game, letting Buducnost hold the lead only once. The game ended with a 24:19 win for the Norwegian champions

The hosts will earn their first DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 berth if they protect the five-goal lead from the first game

The Nordic side lost only once in their past four games, while Buducnost are on a four-game winless streak, including three losses

Linn Jorum Sulland could challenge for the Women’s EHF Champions League’s top goal scorer trophy. The Vipers’ back is on 70 goals now, seven less than the leader of the ranking, Jovanka Radicevic

Buducnost will still miss centre back Milena Raicevic, one of the most experienced players in their roster, with 12 seasons in the premium European competition

