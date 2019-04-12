«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

12.04.2019, 13:40
Crunch time for Vipers
«Go back »Print Version


QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: Vipers can clinch their first ever DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL 4 at Buducnost’s expense if they protect the 24:19 win from the first leg in Montenegro

»EHF CL Channel »2018-19 Women's CL
»Quarter Finals
»Match Results
»Buducnost
»Vipers Kristiansand
»
 

Crunch time for Vipers

For the second year in a row, Buducnost are looking at the possibility of missing the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 in Budapest.

The Montenegrin powerhouse, who took part in the first four editions of the business end of the Women’s EHF Champions League, have to overcome a five-goal deficit after losing the first leg against Vipers Kristiansand in the raucous Moraca arena.

On the other hand, the Norwegian side, who only lost against CSM Bucuresti and Györ at home, are the favourites and could progress to the maiden venture in Budapest in only their second Women’s EHF Champions League season.

QUARTER-FINAL SECOND LEG
Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs Buducnost (MNE)
Saturday 13 April, 18:15 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • Vipers took control early in the first game, letting Buducnost hold the lead only once. The game ended with a 24:19 win for the Norwegian champions

  • The hosts will earn their first DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 berth if they protect the five-goal lead from the first game

  • The Nordic side lost only once in their past four games, while Buducnost are on a four-game winless streak, including three losses

  • Linn Jorum Sulland could challenge for the Women’s EHF Champions League’s top goal scorer trophy. The Vipers’ back is on 70 goals now, seven less than the leader of the ranking, Jovanka Radicevic

  • Buducnost will still miss centre back Milena Raicevic, one of the most experienced players in their roster, with 12 seasons in the premium European competition


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM