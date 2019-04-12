SEMI-FINAL PREVIEW: Siofok and Esbjerg look to maintain their advantages from the first-leg games, while Viborg and Herning-Ikast still have reason to hope for a comeback

Siofok and Esbjerg hope to stay strong

The first-leg matches of the Women’s EHF Cup Semi-finals featured thrilling handball. Siofok KC Hungary comfortably led at home against Viborg, before the Danish side had a strong finish and cut the deficit to four goals, which gives them a chance for a home comeback.

In the other pairing, one Danish team is certain to reach the final, and Esbjerg have the upper hand following the three-goal away win. However, Herning-Ikast harbour hopes of turning things around on Sunday.

SEMI-FINAL, SECOND LEG

Viborg HK (DEN) vs Siofok KC Hungary (HUN)

Sunday 14 April, 14:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

First-leg result: 24:28

Viborg have won all home matches in the current EHF Cup season

Siofok boast a 10-game winning run in the competition

Siofok’s Andrea Kobetic is the joint second top scorer of the tournament, with 55 goals

On Wednesday, Viborg lost a home game in the Danish league against Herning-Ikast (21:28)

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN)

Sunday 14 April, 13:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

First-leg result: 23:20

Esbjerg are enjoying a seven-game winning streak in the EHF Cup

Herning-Ikast’s Helene Fauske is still the competition’s top scorer, with 66 goals

Esbjerg’s top scorer, Estavana Polman, is in fourth place with 52 goals

Both teams won their Danish league away matches during the week: Esbjerg beat Aarhus 26:21, while Herning-Ikast defeated Viborg 28:21

