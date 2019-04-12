«feb 2019»
12.04.2019, 14:30
Siofok and Esbjerg hope to stay strong
SEMI-FINAL PREVIEW: Siofok and Esbjerg look to maintain their advantages from the first-leg games, while Viborg and Herning-Ikast still have reason to hope for a comeback

Siofok and Esbjerg hope to stay strong

The first-leg matches of the Women’s EHF Cup Semi-finals featured thrilling handball. Siofok KC Hungary comfortably led at home against Viborg, before the Danish side had a strong finish and cut the deficit to four goals, which gives them a chance for a home comeback.

In the other pairing, one Danish team is certain to reach the final, and Esbjerg have the upper hand following the three-goal away win. However, Herning-Ikast harbour hopes of turning things around on Sunday. 

SEMI-FINAL, SECOND LEG
Viborg HK (DEN) vs Siofok KC Hungary (HUN)
Sunday 14 April, 14:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com
First-leg result: 24:28

  • Viborg have won all home matches in the current EHF Cup season

  • Siofok boast a 10-game winning run in the competition

  • Siofok’s Andrea Kobetic is the joint second top scorer of the tournament, with 55 goals

  • On Wednesday, Viborg lost a home game in the Danish league against Herning-Ikast (21:28)

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN)
Sunday 14 April, 13:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com
First-leg result: 23:20

  • Esbjerg are enjoying a seven-game winning streak in the EHF Cup

  • Herning-Ikast’s Helene Fauske is still the competition’s top scorer, with 66 goals

  • Esbjerg’s top scorer, Estavana Polman, is in fourth place with 52 goals

  • Both teams won their Danish league away matches during the week: Esbjerg beat Aarhus 26:21, while Herning-Ikast defeated Viborg 28:21


TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev / cg
 
