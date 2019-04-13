Where to watch this weekend’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers
Round 4 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers throws off this Saturday and Sunday (13 and 14 April), and there is plenty of action guaranteed when some of the biggest names in European handball fight for qualification to Men’s EHF EURO 2020 in Sweden, Austria and Norway.
With Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Portugal and Hungary, five teams can already book their ticket to the final tournament this weekend.
Here we list all matches including their home & away broadcasters. And for those, who love to watch more than just one match, there is good news: All matches will be streamed live on ehfTV.com (geoblocking applies).
Saturday, 13 April (all throw-off times are local)
14:00 hrs: Germany vs Poland – ZDF, TVP & ehfTV
16:45 hrs: Faroe Islands vs Ukraine – KvF, Poverkhnost & ehfTV
20:15 hrs: Denmark vs Montenegro – TV2, RTCG &ehfTV
EHF EURO Cup
15:30 hrs: Sweden vs Norway - Netgroup Sports, TV2 & ehfTV
Sunday, 14 April (all throw-off times are local)
14:00 hrs: Switzerland vs Belgium – SRF2 & ehfTV
15:10 hrs: Latvia vs Estonia – LTV7, All Media Baltics & ehfTV
16:00 hrs: Hungary vs Russia – M4 Sport, Match TV & ehfTV
16:30 hrs: Lithuania vs Romania – LRT plius, TVR & ehfTV
17:00 hrs: Belarus vs Czech Republic – Belarus 5, CzechTV & ehfTV
17:00 hrs: Turkey vs Greece – TR Spor, ERT & ehfTV
17:00 hrs: Slovenia vs Netherlands – SLO 2, Ziggo Sport & ehfTV
17:00 hrs: Slovakia vs Italy – Dvojka, Sportitalia & ehfTV
17:00 hrs: Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Finland – BHT1, Viasat & ehfTV
17:30 hrs: France vs Portugal – beIN Sport 3, TVI24 & ehfTV
19:00 hrs: Israel vs Kosovo – Channel 55 & ehfTV
20:00 hrs: North Macedonia vs Iceland – TV Telma, RUV & ehfTV
20:30 hrs: Croatia vs Serbia – HTV2, RTS & ehfTV
EHF EURO Cup
18:00 hrs: Spain vs Austria - Teledeporte, ORF Sport+ & ehfTV
TEXT: EHF / ts