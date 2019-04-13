«feb 2019»
13.04.2019, 09:20
Where to watch this weekend’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers
OVERVIEW: A handful of teams can already qualify for Men’s EHF EURO 2020, as round 4 of the Qualifiers takes place this weekend. With our overview, you won’t miss your favourite squad taking the court

» »2020 Men's Adults
»Qualifiers
»
 

Where to watch this weekend’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers

Round 4 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers throws off this Saturday and Sunday (13 and 14 April), and there is plenty of action guaranteed when some of the biggest names in European handball fight for qualification to Men’s EHF EURO 2020 in Sweden, Austria and Norway.

With Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Portugal and Hungary, five teams can already book their ticket to the final tournament this weekend.

Here we list all matches including their home & away broadcasters. And for those, who love to watch more than just one match, there is good news: All matches will be streamed live on ehfTV.com (geoblocking applies).

Full ehfTV schedule

Current standings and results

 

Saturday, 13 April (all throw-off times are local)

14:00 hrs: Germany vs Poland – ZDF, TVP & ehfTV

16:45 hrs: Faroe Islands vs Ukraine – KvF, Poverkhnost & ehfTV

20:15 hrs: Denmark vs Montenegro – TV2, RTCG &ehfTV

EHF EURO Cup

15:30 hrs: Sweden vs Norway - Netgroup Sports, TV2 & ehfTV

 

Sunday, 14 April (all throw-off times are local)

14:00 hrs: Switzerland vs Belgium – SRF2 & ehfTV

15:10 hrs: Latvia vs Estonia – LTV7, All Media Baltics & ehfTV

16:00 hrs: Hungary vs Russia – M4 Sport, Match TV & ehfTV

16:30 hrs: Lithuania vs Romania – LRT plius, TVR & ehfTV

17:00 hrs: Belarus vs Czech Republic – Belarus 5, CzechTV & ehfTV

17:00 hrs: Turkey vs Greece – TR Spor, ERT & ehfTV

17:00 hrs: Slovenia vs Netherlands – SLO 2, Ziggo Sport & ehfTV

17:00 hrs: Slovakia vs Italy – Dvojka, Sportitalia & ehfTV

17:00 hrs: Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Finland – BHT1, Viasat & ehfTV

17:30 hrs: France vs Portugal – beIN Sport 3, TVI24 & ehfTV

19:00 hrs: Israel vs Kosovo – Channel 55 & ehfTV

20:00 hrs: North Macedonia vs Iceland – TV Telma, RUV & ehfTV

20:30 hrs: Croatia vs Serbia – HTV2, RTS & ehfTV

EHF EURO Cup

18:00 hrs: Spain vs Austria - Teledeporte, ORF Sport+ & ehfTV


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
