13.04.2019, 16:08
Gensheimer secures Germany’s early EHF EURO ticket
QUAILIFIER REVIEW 1: Thanks to 10 goals from their left wing in a hard-earned victory against Poland, the EHF EURO 2016 champions are the first of 20 teams to qualify

Gensheimer secures Germany’s early EHF EURO ticket

Four days after the convincing 26:18 away victory in Poland, Germany had far more trouble taking their fourth victory in their fourth EHF EURO 2020 qualifier. Thanks to the 29:24 result, Germany are the first to book the ticket to the final tournament in Norway, Sweden and Austria. 

GROUP 1
Germany vs Poland 29:24 (16:16)

10 goals from Uwe Gensheimer and 13 saves from goalkeeper Silvio Heinevetter paved Germany’s way to the EHF EURO 2020. Despite a great fight, Poland remain on two points after their third straight defeat. 

Taking his overall career tally to 828 international goals, Gensheimer became the third all-time top scorer in the German men’s national team behind Frank-Michael Wahl and Christian Schwarzer.

Poland were the stronger team before the break, thanks to the saves of Mateusz Kornecki. After the 4:7 deficit, Germany improved, turned the tide and seemed to be through at 24:19. But Poland reduced the gap goal by goal and came close again at 23:25, before two Steffen Weinhold goals sealed the deal.


