13.04.2019, 18:48
Norway take second clear win against Sweden in three days
MATCH REVIEW: After winning by nine goals at home on Thursday, Norway defeated Sweden again in the Men's EHF EURO Cup 2020 on Saturday afternoon

Norway take second clear win against Sweden in three days

Only two days after winning 35:26 against Sweden at home, Norway climbed to the top of the Men’s EHF EURO Cup 2020 table when they took another clear win against their Scandinavian neighbours. 

Norway led by up to 11 goals before clinching the six-goal away victory that took them to four points, while Sweden remained on two. Sweden did close the decisive half-time gap but could come no closer than five goals.  

EHF EURO CUP
Sweden vs Norway 27:33 (11:21)

2,944 spectators saw Norway win by six goals and move to the top of the group when the Scandinavian neighbours met in Partille Arena, near Gothenburg. 

Whilst the opening half of the first meeting between the two teams was an equal affair, which even ended with a one-goal lead for Sweden, the first 30 minutes on Saturday were far from level. 

Norway were particularly sharp at punishing the Swedes’ technical mistakes. After taking an early 4:1 lead, the Norwegians went on increasing their lead – 7:3, 12:5 and 17:8 to an incredible 21:10 just before the half-time buzzer.

Sweden managed to reduce the deficit in the second half, but they never got closer than being five goals down, and the Norwegian’s win was never in danger.


TEXT: Peter Bruun / cg
 
