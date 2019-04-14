«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

14.04.2019, 22:59
Croatia through to the EURO; Iceland clinch lucky draw
«Go back »Print Version


QUALIFIERS REVIEW 4: After four rounds, three teams are confirmed for the EHF EURO 2020, and North Macedonia and Iceland are both on course to the final tournament

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2020 Men's Adults
»Qualifiers
»Match Results
»Match Results
»Croatia
»Fyr Macedonia
»Iceland
»Serbia
»
 

Croatia through to the EURO; Iceland clinch lucky draw

Round 4 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers concluded on Sunday night with two crucial matches: First, North Macedonia and Iceland drew in a real thriller, then Croatia booked their EHF EURO ticket by clearly beating Serbia.

Before the Croatians, Germany and Slovenia became the first two teams to clinch their EURO berths.

GROUP 2
Croatia vs Serbia 27:23 (17:11)

The fans in Zadar had much to celebrate – both the EURO ticket and a clear win in the duel against arch-rivals Serbia. After the 25:25 draw in the first leg on Thursday, the rematch was a one-sided affair for the hosts, who are now on seven points. 

After the score of 9:5, the distance was only once lower than four goals, at 18:15. When the Serbians missed two penalties in the middle of the second half, the deal was sealed. At 25:19 in minute 53, the winner was confirmed. 

Serbia have to win both remaining qualifiers, against Switzerland and Belgium, and hope for a Swiss defeat versus Croatia to keep the flame of hope for second position alive.

GROUP 3
North Macedonia vs Iceland 24:24 (10:11)

On Wednesday, Dejan Manaskov was the Macedonian hero, scoring the buzzer-beating winners’ goal for the 34:33 away victory in Iceland. On Sunday, Manaskov also had the chance in the last attack of the match but did not convert into the necessary goal.  

Some seconds before, Elvar Örn Jonsson had levelled the result in a real thriller, attended by 8,000 fans in the sold-out Arena SC Boris Trajkovski. In total, the lead changed eight times.

After a more or less equal first half, Iceland forged ahead to a three-goal advantage before the hosts turned the tide for 20:18. Then it was Iceland’s time again at 22:23, before the Macedonians entered the final minute with a 24:23 lead. 

Four seconds before the end, Jonsson equalised, followed by the final Macedonian timeout. Filip Kuzmanovski shot, the ball was blocked and rebounded to Manaskov, who committed an offensive foul with the final buzzer.


TEXT: Björn Pazen / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM