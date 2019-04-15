«feb 2019»
15.04.2019, 11:00
All you need to know about the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2019 Draw
The DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 Draw on 16 April, streamed live on ehfTV and Facebook, is the next step on the road to the season’s pinnacle event

All you need to know about the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2019 Draw

The women’s club handball season is coming to its end and with the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2019 on 11 and 12 May in Budapest lurking around the corner, it is time to find out the semi-final pairings and get ready for the sixth edition of this benchmark event for European women’s indoor sports.

The draw will be held on 16 April 2019 in Budapest, starting at 18:00 in the studios of Sport 1, Hungarian broadcaster of the WOMEN’S EHF Champions League.

It will be streamed live on Sport 1 in Hungary, worldwide on ehfTV as well as on EHF Champions League Facebook with live tweets on @ehfcl.

Four players from the qualified teams will attend the draw: Eduarda Amorim from reigning champions Györi Audi ETO KC, Rostov Don’s goalkeeper Mayssa Pessoa and from the two EHF FINAL4 debutants, Metz Handball and Vipers Kristiansand, Manon Houette and Katrine Lunde. They will be accompanied by the Women’s EHF Champions League ambassador Anja Althaus. After the draw, all players will be available for interviews.

Spectacle guaranteed in Budapest

The sixth pinnacle event of women’s club handball will take place on 11/12 May in the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna.

Playing times have already been confirmed with semi-final matches throwing-off at 15:15 and 18:00 hrs on 11 May. The same schedule follows for the final day with the 3/4 placement match at 15:15 and the grand final at 18:00.

The DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 will not only offer top-class handball but also fantastic entertainment as Anastacia will warm up the fans ahead of the first semi-final and during the opening party on Friday, 10 May. Tickets for the opening party can be bought at www.playhandball.hu.

The official event merchandise available

The draw will see also see the launch of the official DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 merchandise presented by Salming, the official outfitter of the EHF Champions League.

The collection consists of two different women’s t-shirts, a women’s hood, two different t-shirts for men, a men’s hood and some accessories. The merchandise will be available at merch.ehfcl.com as well as at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Budapest on 10, 11 and 12 May 2019.

Accreditations for the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2019

Media representatives can still apply for the accreditation for the showcase event in Budapest.

Written and online media, photographers, TV and radio representatives can submit their request for accreditation via online form: http://accreditation.ehf.eu/

Deadline for submitting the accreditation request is 19 April 2019.

All information about the draw and the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 can be found on www.ehfcl.com and www.ehffinal4.com.


TEXT: EHF/jb
 
