16.04.2019, 13:00
Two-leg finals throw off in Denmark and Poland
DRAW REVIEW: Team Esbjerg will host Siófok in the first leg of the Women’s EHF Cup Final, while Szczecin play at home first against Rocasa in the fight for the Women’s Challenge Cup title

Two-leg finals throw off in Denmark and Poland

The finalists for both the Women’s EHF Cup and the Women’s Challenge Cup were confirmed last weekend. Following the draw at the EHF Office in Vienna on Tuesday, the four teams now know who will play at home in the first leg and who will host the decisive return leg.

Esbjerg host Siófok in first leg of EHF Cup Final

In the EHF Cup Final, Team Esbjerg start on home court in Denmark against Siófok KC Hungaria in the weekend of 4/5 May. The return leg will be played in Hungary on 11 or 12 May.

Esbjerg have done well in various European Cup competitions lately. The Danish side advanced to the final of the EHF Cup once before - in 2014 - but lost to Lada from Russia. More recently, they reached the main round of the Women’s EHF Champions League 2016/17.

Siófok are appearing in the first European Cup final of the club’s history. They reached the Last 16 of the EHF Cup three years ago but, with a reinforced squad, have made it all the way to the final this time.

The two matches between Esbjerg and Siófok are also a race for the top scorers’ title in the competition. Andrea Kobetic has netted 63 times for Siófok and could overtake the current leader, Herning-Ikast’s Helen Fauske, who has finished on 70 goals. For Esbjerg, Estavana Polman will be eager to add to her tally of 52.

Szczecin start Challenge Cup Final on home court against Rocasa

In the Challenge Cup Final, SPR Pogon Szczecin have the home right for the first leg against Rocasa Gran Canaria in the weekend of 4/5 May. The Spanish side will host the return leg on 11 or 12 May.

Szczecin will return to the Challenge Cup Final after four years: the Polish side lost to Union Mios Biganos-Begles from France in the 2014/15 final.

Their upcoming opponents, Rocasa, went one step further the following year and lifted the Challenge Cup trophy in 2016. The Spanish side reached the final again last season, but lost to another Polish side, MKS Perla Lublin.


TEXT: EHF / ew
 
