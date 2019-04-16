«feb 2019»
16.04.2019, 19:50
Semi-final draw pits Györ against Vipers, while Metz meet Rostov
DRAW REVIEW: Newcomers will face experienced teams in the semi-final matches at the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 in Budapest

Defending champions Györi Audi ETO KC will take on Vipers Kristiansand, while Rostov-Don will play against Metz Handball after the draw in Budapest defined the semi-final pairings of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4. In both cases the tournament’s newcomers Vipers and Metz will face a team with previous experience (Györ and Rostov) as the season clinching benchmark event will return to the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena on 11 and 12 May 2019 for the sixth edition.

Predrag Boskovic, EHF Vice President and Katalin Palinger, the head of the organising committee conducted the draw at the Sport 1 TV studio in Budapest.

DELO EHF WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4

Semi-final 1: Metz Handball vs Rostov-Don

Semi-final 2: Vipers Kristiansand vs Györi Audi ETO KC

The playing times for both days have been set for 15:15 and 18:00 respectively, but the order of the semi-final will only be confirmed in due time.

In both cases, the semi-final opponents already met in this season and while Vipers lost both games to Györ, Metz stunned Rostov on both occasions.

However, this does not make the Metz left wing Manon Houette think their task in Budapest will be in any way easier.

“They are strong and they are complete. Rostov have incredible players on each position and although we won both games in this season, everything is different in Budapest. I don’t look back to the past we will all focus just on this great match,” she said.

Brazilian goalkeeper of Rostov-Don Mayssa Pessoa responded: “For several years Metz have been doing a very good job and they have an excellent coach. Finally, they made it to Budapest to little surprise. They are fighters and we will have to deal with this.”

Eduarda Amorim from the reigning champions commented on the draw: “I like the way they play. Norwegian handball has always had a good running element and they are really fast. They are coming with no pressure and it will be a difficult task to beat them.”

Her former teammate Katrine Lunde, who won two titles with Györ in 2013 and 2014 before she left to Rostov and later to Vipers, said: “Györ are not only a strong team but also possesses excellent individuals. They can always send someone with full energy to the court if someone else is struggling. But we have nothing to lose against them.”

Tickets still available

The tickets for the tournament are still available via the official ticket sales store. The entry fees range from 35 to 165 € and the tickets are valid for both days.

New merchandise line revealed

During the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 draw the Women’s EHF Champions League ambassador Anja Althaus presented the new merchandising line for the event produced by Salming, the EHF’s official outfitter. The merchandise can be bought online and also at the hosting stadium during the final weekend on 10-12 May.


TEXT: EHF / br
 
Share
