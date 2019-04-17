Throw-off times for AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals 2019 confirmed

EHF Marketing GmbH and THW Kiel have announced the playing times for the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals 2019 in Kiel.



For the first time, the event will be played on Friday (17 May) and Saturday (18 May) with the first match starting at 18:00 hrs on both days, and the second semi-final and the final at 20:45 hrs.

The seventh edition of the MEN’S EHF Cup Finals will be played in the Sparkassen-Arena-Kiel in front of 10,285 spectators. The home team, THW Kiel, have already secured their place at the Finals by winning their respective group. The German powerhouse already has three EHF Cup trophies in their showcase and will try to use their home court advantage to make that number even.



Six teams are still in contention for the three remaining tickets to Kiel. In an all-German clash, defending champions Füchse Berlin will meet TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, last year’s finalists Saint-Raphaël Var Handball will take on Portuguese champions FC Porto Sofarma, and the third pairing will see a Danish-Hungarian encounter between TTH Holstebro and Grundfos Tatabánya KC. The first leg will be played on 20/21 April and the second one on 27/28 April.



Playing times of the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals 2019



Friday, 17 May 2019:

Semi-final 1 – throw-off at 18:00 CET (local time)

Semi-final 2 – throw-off at 20:45 CET (local time)



Saturday, 18 May 2019:

3/4 Placement match – throw-off at 18:00 CET (local time)

MEN’S EHF Cup Final – throw-off at 20:45 CET (local time)



Tickets available



There is still a small amount of tickets available for the spectacular event in Kiel.



Tickets can be purchased via www.thw-handball.de/tickets.

Photo credit: EHF/Axel Heimken

