«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

17.04.2019, 10:50
Throw-off times for AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals 2019 confirmed
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: With the MEN’S EHF Cup quarter-finals looming, the organisers of the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals 2019 have confirmed the playing times for the final event which will be held in Kiel on 17/18 May

» »2018-19 Men's EHF Cup
»Final Tournament
»
 

Throw-off times for AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals 2019 confirmed

EHF Marketing GmbH and THW Kiel have announced the playing times for the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals 2019 in Kiel.

For the first time, the event will be played on Friday (17 May) and Saturday (18 May) with the first match starting at 18:00 hrs on both days, and the second semi-final and the final at 20:45 hrs.

The seventh edition of the MEN’S EHF Cup Finals will be played in the Sparkassen-Arena-Kiel in front of 10,285 spectators. The home team, THW Kiel, have already secured their place at the Finals by winning their respective group. The German powerhouse already has three EHF Cup trophies in their showcase and will try to use their home court advantage to make that number even.  

Six teams are still in contention for the three remaining tickets to Kiel. In an all-German clash, defending champions Füchse Berlin will meet TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, last year’s finalists Saint-Raphaël Var Handball will take on Portuguese champions FC Porto Sofarma, and the third pairing will see a Danish-Hungarian encounter between TTH Holstebro and Grundfos Tatabánya KC. The first leg will be played on 20/21 April and the second one on 27/28 April.

Playing times of the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals 2019

Friday, 17 May 2019:
Semi-final 1 – throw-off at 18:00 CET (local time)
Semi-final 2 – throw-off at 20:45 CET (local time)

Saturday, 18 May 2019:
3/4 Placement match – throw-off at 18:00 CET (local time)
MEN’S EHF Cup Final – throw-off at 20:45 CET (local time)

Tickets available

There is still a small amount of tickets available for the spectacular event in Kiel.

Tickets can be purchased via www.thw-handball.de/tickets.

Photo credit: EHF/Axel Heimken


TEXT: EHF/jb
 
Share
CONTACT FORM