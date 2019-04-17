NEWS: Defending champions and Norwegian newcomers open the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 on Saturday 11 May

Vipers and Györ up first as semi-final order confirmed

Reigning champions Györi Audi ETO KC are set to take on Norwegian newcomers Vipers Kristiansand in the first semi-final on 11 May at the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 in Budapest.

This clash will take place at 15:15 hrs, followed by Metz Handball vs Rostov-Don at 18:00 hrs in the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna.

The same playing schedule follows for the final day with the 3/4 placement match at 15:15 and the final at 18:00.

Spectacle guaranteed in Budapest

The DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 will not only offer top-class handball but also fantastic entertainment as Anastacia will warm up the fans ahead of the first semi-final and during the opening party on Friday, 10 May. Tickets for the opening party can be bought at www.playhandball.hu.

The official event merchandise available

Tuesday’s draw also saw the launch of the official DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 merchandise presented by Salming, the official outfitter of the EHF Champions League.

The collection consists of two different women’s t-shirts, a women’s hood, two different t-shirts for men, a men’s hood and some accessories. The merchandise is available at merch.ehfcl.com as well as at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Budapest on 10, 11 and 12 May 2019.

TEXT: