EHF extends deadline for DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2019 media accreditation

The European Handball Federation has extended the deadline for media representatives to request accreditation to the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2019 until Monday, 30 April.

Written media, photographers, TV and radio representatives can submit their request for accreditation via an online form. Requests can only be made online.

Link to accreditation form: https://accreditation.ehf.eu/

The media accreditation is only open to professional media representatives working at the event. There are limited places and it may not be possible to accept all requests for an accreditation.

