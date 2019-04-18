«feb 2019»
18.04.2019, 10:00
FCH provides 10 more all-star nominees
NEWS: 20 of the 50 candidates for this season’s VELUX EHF Champions League All-star Team have now been revealed
»2018-19 Men's News
»
 

FCH provides 10 more all-star nominees

The head coaches of 24 teams participating in the VELUX EHF Champions League 2018/19 had their say on the All-star Team nominations on Monday. Now is the turn of the Forum Club Handball (FCH) to add 10 more names to the list of nominees.

Again the European Handball Federation will run a public vote for the selection of the most popular players and coach of the season. This time the nomination process has been opened up to more stakeholders.

FCH provides the second set of nominees – one name for each of the playing positions plus the best defender, the best young player born in 1996 or later, and the best coach.

Forum Club Handball nominations for VELUX EHF Champions League All-star Team 2018/19:

Goalkeeper: Marin Sego (MOL-Pick Szeged)
Left wing: Valero Rivera (HBC Nantes)
Left back: Rasmus Lauge (SG Flensburg-Handewitt)
Centre back: Sander Sagosen (Paris Saint-Germain Handball)
Line player: Bence Banhidi (MOL-Pick Szeged)
Right back: Alex Dujshebaev (PGE Vive Kielce)
Right wing: Aleix Gomez (Barça Lassa)
Defender: Blaz Blagotinsek (Telekom Veszprém HC)
Young player: Ludovic Fabregas (Barça Lassa)
Coach: Raul Gonzalez (Paris Saint-Germain Handball)

The 10 nominations from the head coaches were published last Monday. Three more sets of nominees will be revealed in the upcoming days.

The fan vote to determine the VELUX EHF Champions League All-star Team 2018/19 will start before the first leg of the quarter-final. Fans can pick their favourite coach and players via the new VELUX EHF FINAL4 app, which will be launched soon.

Forum Club Handball represents interests of more than 80 European top clubs, competing in the various European Cup competitions.

The relationship between EHF and FCH is regulated by a ‘Memorandum of Understanding’. European top clubs are represented via Forum Club Handball in various bodies of EHF/EHFM.

EHF and FCH are working together in strategic partnership in order to improve European club handball.


TEXT: EHF / ew
 
