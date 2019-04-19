«feb 2019»
19.04.2019, 09:00
Danish-Hungarian duel for AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals ticket
QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: The experience speaks in favour of TTH Holstebro before the first leg of their Men’s EHF Cup Quarter-final against Grundfos Tatabanya KC

» »2018-19 Men's EHF Cup
»Quarter Finals
»Match Results
»Grundfos Tatabanya KC
»TTH Holstebro
»
 

Danish-Hungarian duel for AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals ticket

After booking the very last ticket for the quarter-finals on the last day of group phase matches, TTH Holstebro are ready to host Grundfos Tatabanya KC for the first leg of their Men’s EHF Cup Quarter-final tie.

At first sight, experience speaks in favour of the Danish hosts, who are playing their third EHF Cup Quarter-final in history and who even made it to the finals in 2013.

Holstebro also have a VELUX EHF Champions League Group Phase campaign behind them, in the 2016/17 season, while Tatabanya are in the EHF Cup Quarter-final for the second time in history, the first time being in the 2016/17 season.

“If we can get that fast play going, which we prefer, we may be able to cause some trouble for the rather heavy Tatabanya players,” says Holstebro coach Patrick Westerholm before the first competitive meeting ever between the two clubs.

QUARTER-FINAL, FIRST LEG
TTH Holstebro (DEN) vs Grundfos Tatabanya KC (HUN)
Saturday 20 April, 17:45 local time, live on ehftv.com

  • Holstebro qualified for the quarter-finals from second place in Group C; Tatabanya as winners of Group B

  • Holstebro are in their third EHF Cup Quarter-final in history, having reached the finals in 2013

  • Tatabanya are in the EHF Cup Quarter-final for the second time

  • Holstebro left wing Magnus Bramming is the top scorer in the EHF Cup with 75 goals, while Tatabanya left wing Milos Vujovic is fourth with 51

  • Holstebro lost 21:28 away to Skjern Handbold in the Danish championship play-off on Wednesday night, the same evening Tatabanya were defeated 27:32 away against Telekom Veszprém KC in the Hungarian league


TEXT: Peter Bruun / cg
 
