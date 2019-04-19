«feb 2019»
19.04.2019, 11:40
Saint-Raphael and Porto battle for the finals
QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: Saint-Raphael aim for their third consecutive EHF Cup Finals berth as they host in-form FC Porto in the first-leg quarter-final

Saint-Raphael and Porto battle for the finals

After reaching the EHF Cup Finals for the last two seasons, French side Saint-Raphael Var Handball will have to make it past FC Porto Sofarma in order to have a chance to finally grab the title. That will not be an easy task, as the Portuguese team proved very efficient during the group phase, finishing first in Group C.

All EHF Cup Quarter-finals will be streamed live on ehfTV.com with English commentary. 

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG
Saint-Raphael Var Handball (FRA) vs FC Porto Sofarma (POR)
Saturday 20 April, 20:00hrs local time, live on ehftv.com

  • The first-leg clash will be the first time these two teams have met in European competitions

  • Porto finished the group phase with six wins and the most effective attack of the 16 teams, with a total of 196 goals

  • Saint-Raphael ended the group phase in second place in Group A, with four wins and two losses

  • The French side will still be playing without Spanish centre back Daniel Sarmiento


TEXT: Kevin Domas / cg
 
